'Open Your Arms To Everyone': Pope Francis Warns About Anti-Semitism On Hungary Trip

Pope Francis on Sunday asked Hungary to "extend its arms towards everyone”, taking an indirect dig at Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s anti-immigration policies, as he also called for an end to antisemitism in Europe and 'greater openness' during his visit that lasted seven hours on Sept.12. The Vatican pontiff is on a four-day apostolic visit to Central Europe, in a first major outing after his intestinal surgery in July. Francis warned of “lurking” anti-Semitism as he met populist Hungarian leader Orbán. “Prejudice against Jews was a fuse that must not be allowed to burn,” said Pope Francis, according to Associated Press.

"I think of the threat of antisemitism still lurking in Europe and elsewhere,” Pope Francis said addressing an ecumenical meeting of Christian and Jewish leaders in the capital, Budapest. "This is a fuse that must not be allowed to burn. And the best way to defuse it is to work together, positively, and to promote fraternity," he added.

According to the statement from the Holy See Press Office, Francis was accompanied by Hungary’s Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States. He met with the Mass for a crowd of 100,000 people before travelling to neighbouring Slovakia for a four-day tour. Pope had earlier pushed for migrants and refugees to be allowed to enter Europe, stressing that they deserved “better lives.” He has been a longtime critic of "national populism" which he described as advanced by the governments like in Hungary with staunch anti-refugee policies.

Be the 'roots of unity,' urges Pope

Pope Francis' remarks came as he met with representatives of the Ecumenical Council of Churches and some Jewish communities, whom he urged to be the “roots of unity,” and enable the world to blossom. Pope Francis addressed all the leaders, gathered in the Museum of Fine Arts, Budapest, saying: "Having you here, side by side is a sign of great unity. As I look out at you, my brothers and fellow Christians, I bless your continuing journey towards full communion.” Pope Francis also expressed “appreciation for the efforts to break down the walls that separated us in the past,” as he noted that Jews and Christians alike. Pope asserted, “strive to view one another no longer as strangers but as friends, no longer as foes but as brothers and sisters”.