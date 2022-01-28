Oslo Talks: Envoys From US, UK & EU Emphasise Need To Resolve Afghan's Humanitarian Crisis

As the humanitarian situation continues to worsen in Afghanistan, a group of special envoys and special representatives from the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States met with the Taliban representatives in Olso on January 24 to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. As per the reports of ANI, the Western envoys emphasised the urgent need to address Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis and highlighted critical efforts to assist the suffering of Afghans across the country.

The envoys issued a joint statement where they acknowledged steps to be taken to ease access for humanitarian workers. They also expressed concern that certain obstacles remain in place and reiterated the importance of quickly removing all conditions and obstacles to the delivery of humanitarian aid, according to ANI. They emphasised the importance of human rights and the critical necessity for an inclusive and representative political system to preserve Afghanistan's security and peaceful future.

Meeting did not imply any sort of official acceptance of the Taliban

However, during the discussion, the envoys made it clear that their meetings with the Taliban did not imply any sort of official acceptance or legitimization of the Taliban's interim government, which the Taliban is desperately looking for. The Oslo discussions were organised in response to a request by a number of Afghan organisations, as well as in cooperation with Western allies, according to ANI.

The Special Representatives urged the Taliban to do more to stop the alarming increase in human rights violations, such as arbitrary detentions, disappearances, media crackdowns, extra-judicial killings, torture and restrictions on women education, employment, and freedom to travel without a male escort, according to ANI. In the joint statement, the Western envoys said talked about the importance of higher education for women as well as job possibilities for women in all fields

24 million people suffering from acute food insecurity

Drought, pandemic, economic collapse, and the consequences of years of conflict are all affecting Afghanistan right now. Around 24 million people are suffering from acute food insecurity. UN data suggests that more than half of the population may face famine this winter, and 97% of the population may fall below the poverty line this year.

