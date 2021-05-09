'Our Initial Screening Failed': Tripadvisor Removes Insensitive Review Of Auschwitz Museum

Tripadvisor, which is a travel website, has apologised over an insensitive review of the Auschwitz Museum in Poland. Earlier, the platform had opted to leave up the review saying that it complied with its submission guidelines. However, Tripadvisor later removed the review and issued a statement saying that it does not tolerate discrimination. The museum then thanked Tripadvisor.

The Auschwitz Museum had earlier complained about the post, in which a reviewer joked that they went to Auschwitz to "test the chamber". The writer also called the site "fun for the family". The museum said that when it contacted Tripadvisor, the travel website said that the posting fell within the site's submission guidelines. The review read, "This place was great went there with my newborn babys to test the chamber but they came out deformed. But its fun for the family." Tripadvisor later reversed course and removed the review and also banned the user who wrote it.

In a statement, the US-based travel company said it regularly blocks or removes millions of reviews that violate its guidelines. "In this case, our initial screening failed to identify this review as promoting intolerance. Through our escalation process, this review was removed. We always aim to get it right the first time and we apologize to the Auschwitz Memorial and Museum and the Jewish community at-large for this initial miss," the statement said as published by AP.

The museum is located at the site of the Nazi concentration camp in Poland. More than one million people, most of them Jews, were killed by the Nazis at Auschwitz during World War II. The reports have revealed that the majority were killed in its large complex of gas chambers.

On January 27, 1945, the Soviet Red Army liberated the Auschwitz death camp in German-occupied Poland. The Germans had already fled westward, leaving behind the bodies of prisoners who had been shot and thousands of sick and starving survivors. The Soviet troops also found gas chambers and crematoria that the Germans had blown up before fleeing in an attempt to hide evidence of their mass killings.

However, the genocide was too massive to hide. Auschwitz today is many things at once: an emblem of evil, a site of historical remembrance and a vast cemetery. It is a place where Jews make pilgrimages to pay tribute to ancestors whose ashes and bones remain part of the earth.

