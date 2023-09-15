Outgoing French Envoy Lenain Lauds India-France Relations, Shares Reflections On His Term

Emmanuel Lenain, France's Ambassador to India, bid farewell and expressed his gratitude to the Indian people on Friday as he approaches the end of his four-year tenure in the country. In a video message, he lauded India's energy, optimism, and confidence in the friendship between the two nations, considering it "invaluable."

Lenain shared glimpses of his time in India and noted the progress made by both nations in the Indo-Pacific region. He thanked those who followed him during his ambassadorship, stating, "Your energy, optimism, and confidence in the friendship have been invaluable. India and its people have taught me so much – I will always cherish this experience."

Strengthening Indo-French relations

In his video message, Lenain also recalled significant moments in bilateral relations, such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France for the Bastille Day Parade and French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India for the G20 Summit. He highlighted the "very good exchanges" between PM Modi and President Macron during these visits.

Lenain mentioned the plans for further progress in the coming months and years and highlighted the strong connection between India and Brazil, the country where he will take up his next assignment. He expressed confidence that his knowledge of India would be beneficial in his new role and encouraged continued contact in the future.

Commitment to strengthen defence cooperation

The video message also touched upon the recent bilateral meeting between President Macron and PM Modi during the G20 summit in Delhi. PM Modi shared on X, "A very productive lunch meeting with President @EmmanuelMacron. We discussed a series of topics and look forward to ensuring India-France relations scale new heights of progress."

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhance defence cooperation and called for the early finalisation of the Defence Industrial Roadmap. They looked to strengthening defence collaboration, including the design, development, testing, and manufacture of advanced defence technologies and platforms in India for the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

A shared vision for a stable multi-polar world

In their joint statement, PM Modi and President Macron stated the deep trust, shared values, and belief in sovereignty and strategic autonomy that underpin the India-France partnership. They expressed their commitment to addressing regional and global challenges collaboratively, with a focus on a stable multi-polar world.

The leaders reiterated their dedication to serving as a force for good in these tumultuous times, carrying the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' meaning 'one earth, one family, one future,' and reshaping the global order.