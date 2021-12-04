Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel Expected To Step Down On December 8: Report

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to step down after her successor Olaf Scholz’s elections that are scheduled for 8 December, are held. The development was confirmed by German government spokesperson Steffen Seibert on Friday, 3 December, according to ANI. Steffen Seibert further stated that Angela Merkel has stated that she wants to leave politics.

Steffen Seibert said that the term of chancellor for Angela Merkel will end with the election of a new Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Seibert informed that elections are scheduled for Wednesday, 8 December. The election of Olaf Scholz would officially end Merkel’s term in office. Moreover, Seibert noted that the outgoing German Chancellor wants to leave politics after serving 16 years in office.

"This chancellorship will end, as we see it today, with the election of a new chancellor Olaf Scholz, which is scheduled for Wednesday. Then it will end. Then there will be a chancellor in Germany, no other chancellor, there will be no shadow chancellor. Madame chancellor, as she has already stated this, intends to leave politics," Steffen Steibert said as per ANI.

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives military farewell

Germany's federal military forces have honoured outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel with their highest ceremonial event for a civilian in her farewell, reported DW. The event was accompanied by a blend of music which is specifically picked by the outgoing leader. According to AP, Merkel chose three pieces of music which included a popular song 'You Forgot the Color Film' by punk singer Nina Hagen. The second song that Merkel chose was a song named 'It Shall Rain Red Roses for Me' by German singer Hildegard Knef and an 18th-century Christian hymn.

After 16 years in office, Merkel was bestowed with a military tattoo which has become an unofficial departure ritual for defence ministers, presidents and chancellors, as per DW report. Addressing the audience, Merkel thanked Germans and urged them to approach life with a "lightness of heart" and be optimistic about their country's future. As per AP report, Merkel urged people to see the world "through the eyes of others too" and work with "joy in your hearts."

Inputs from ANI, AP

Image: AP