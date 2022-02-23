Pakistan PM Imran Khan Snubbed In Moscow; Greeted By Junior Minister, Putin Absent

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Russia began with embarrassment as he was received by a junior minister instead of President Vladimir Putin upon his arrival in Moscow. Khan left for Russia on Wednesday, February 23, for a two-day visit at a time Russia is engaged in a tense battle with Ukraine.

However, the former Pakistani cricketing captain has landed with an agenda to reset a lull relationship with the Kremlin and expand cooperation in the energy sector. In an official Twitter post, the Pakistan PM Office informed about Khan's landing, which was overseen by Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov. It is worth noting that this is the first visit by a Pakistani premiere to Russia in over two decades.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI has arrived in Moscow on his two days official visit to Russia.



Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Mr. Igor Morgulov welcomed the Prime Minister.

Accompanying Khan, in his allegedly selfish quest, is a high-level delegation comprising of Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood and National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf.

Debt-ridden Pakistan finds a way out

This is Imran Khan's second foreign visit this month after the Pakistani PM's visit to China for the Beijing Winter Olympics that concluded on February 20. The previous visit was no less embarrassing for Khan as he was allegedly shunned by both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin. As for his current visit, Khan will be looking to achieve what he is trying for the last two years, which is securing a bilateral relationship with Russia. According to multiple media reports, the two countries might even sign an agreement worth $2 billion (over Rs 14,931 crore), which Pakistan is seeking for a gas pipeline project.

Talking about the bilateral meet, the Foreign Office was quoted by PTI as saying, "During the Summit meeting, the two leaders will review the entire array of bilateral relations including energy cooperation. They will also have a wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues, including Islamophobia and the situation in Afghanistan."

It is worth mentioning that Russia's previous ambitious $11 billion pipeline project Nord Stream 2 with Germany has been put on hold as an aftermath of Putin's decision to recognise Ukraine's breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk. Besides, multiple counties including the US, Japan, Australia and the European Union have announced sanctions on Russia over its standoff with Ukraine.

