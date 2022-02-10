Paris 2015 Attacks' Lone Survivor Accepts Allegiance To ISIS But Denies Killing Anyone

A man suspected of being the lone surviving member of an extremist cell that carried out the 2015 Paris attacks told a court that he pledged allegiance to ISIS but never killed or injured anyone. Salah Abdeslam, a French citizen, has testified about his role in the massacre that killed over 130 people, many of whom were at a rock concert at the Bataclan theatre.

Abdelslam, 32, is one of 20 people facing charges related to the massacre, although he is the only one accused of murder, attempted murder, and hostage-taking. Abdeslam simply stated that he had harmed no one without specifying what role he played in the attacks, BBC reported.

"“I wanted to say today that I did not kill anyone and I did not hurt anyone. Not even a scratch. It's important for me to say this, because since the beginning of this case, people have not stopped slandering me," Abdeslam stated in a brief statement to the court before the judges began questioning him, according to BBC.

Abdeslam's bomb vest malfunctioned, escaped Paris after attack

Abdeslam is believed to be the last surviving member of the extremist cell that carried out the coordinated gun and bomb attacks on six restaurants and bars, the Bataclan concert hall, and the national football stadium, according to investigators. His bomb vest malfunctioned, according to investigators, and he escaped the French capital in the hours following the attack. He told the court that he was pulled to ISIS because of his compassion for Syrians, not because of any religious beliefs and that the West imposes its norms and ideals on others.

"For us Muslims, it's humiliating," he said, BBC reported.

In the run-up to his trial, Abdeslam mostly refused to cooperate with French investigators and appeared to goad judges from the dock at times. When asked about a trip he took to Greece, where he is suspected of meeting with accomplices, he said that he was simply on vacation. He added that he had never visited Syria and that he posed no threat to society. He did admit, though, that he appreciated ISIS terrorists' determination to sacrifice themselves on a regular basis.

Abdeslam repeated a claim made previously in the trial that ISIS planned the attacks in Paris in order to convince the president at the time, Francois Hollande, to cease French military actions against the group in Syria and Iraq. The initial focus of Abdeslam's interrogation, which begins on Wednesday, will be on his background and events leading up to the attacks. Prosecutors have previously shown that he spent much of his childhood in nightclubs and casinos, consuming cannabis.

