Paris 2015 Attacks: Main Suspect Says He Supports, Loves ISIS; 'They Sacrifice Themselves'

In a scathing attack against western culture, the main suspect of the 2015 mass shooting in France said that he supported and loved the terrorist organisation Daesh (ISIS) because the western nations have forcefully imposed their ideology and values on the rest of the world. According to a report by the news agency, Sputnik, the main accused in the blast, Salah Abdeslam, has called the western culture "a major humiliation for the Muslims".

"For me, the Western world imposes its ideology and its values on the rest of the world. We see that in many Arab and Muslim countries, Western values take precedence over Islamic values. For us Muslims, it is a humiliation. I support the Islamic State and I love them because they are there every day, they fight, they sacrifice themselves," Sputnik quoted Abdeslam as saying.

In 2015, he killed at least 130 people in a series of blasts and shootings. It was considered the deadliest attack on France since World War II and among the worst terror attacks to hit the West, shaking the country’s sense of security and rewriting its politics. According to him, the coordinated killings were in retaliation for French airstrikes on the Islamic State group. Notably, he is the only suspect in the case who survived the counter operation conducted during the blast as his suicide vest malfunctioned on the night of the attacks. Later, he fled to his hometown of Brussels. Meanwhile, he also stressed that he "didn't kill" or "hurt anyone". "I didn't make even a scratch. It is important for me to say this, because, since the beginning of this affair, I have not stopped being slandered," he told the court.

Paris bombing accused said he is a soldier of Daesh

It is important to note that this was not the first time when the main suspect said something "controversial" and "explosive". Earlier, during a court hearing, he called himself "a soldier of Daesh" and rejected the notion that he and other individuals involved in the attacks were terrorists. He blamed the France airstrikes on Syria and did not distinguish between men, women, and children, resulting in the killing of "innocent people". The main suspect also accused then-President Francois Hollande and said that the latter knew the risk of attacking the terrorist group in Syria. "We fought France, we attacked France, we targeted the civilian population. It was nothing personal against them. I know my statement may be shocking, but it is not to dig the knife deeper in the wound but to be sincere towards those who are suffering immeasurable grief," AP quoted Salah Abdeslam as saying.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP