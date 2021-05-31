Paris: 5000 Attend Packed 'test' Concert In Arena Without Social Distancing; Here's Why

Has normalcy returned in France? A packed arena recently hosted a crowd of 5000 masked fans with no social distancing, but the celebratory atmosphere was intact. The event did take place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but was a part of an experiment by Paris public hospital authority to determine whether it was safe for thousands of masked persons to attend a concert together.

Paris authorities hold pilot concert

The experiment was at the Bercy Arena in Paris. The concert-goers were made to undergo, three virus tests, two before and one after the concert.

“I am quite happy to participate in that, something which is quite important, which is national, even international to be able to say that. We will perhaps get out of all this, thanks to our participation so I find it rewarding. It’s good and useful," one of the attendees said.

Valerie Pecresse, President of Region Ile-DeFrance was quoted as saying, "What is the goal? It is to organise in France what has happened in other European capitals, a test concert that allows us to follow the progession of the virus among people who have tested negative. So the idea is to be able to reopen and deconfinate (leave lockdown) culture by reassuring about the risks of contamination, including in the most problematic place, which is the musical concert, in this place where we sing, where we dance, where we gather in a pit."

To further reduce risks, the organisers allowed people only in the age group of 18 to 45 without underlying health conditions to participate.

The concert featured 1980s French rock band Indochine and DJ Etienne De Crecy. The latter said, "If the concert work under these conditions, that’s fine for me. I think it’ll suit people too. Now everyone is used to wearing a mask, so this is great, the energy was great."

No such concerts have been held in France since early 2020, Even cultural venues have been shut in the 14 months as authorities try to contain the spread the novel coronavirus, that led to 109,000 deaths. Similar test concerts were held in other European countries like Spain and The Netherlands.