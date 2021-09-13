An air force drill near Paris on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 sparked fears of a crash after a loud bang was heard. According to the BBC, an Airbus A330 shadowed by a French Rafale warplane roared at low altitude across the skies near Paris on 11 September. Speaking to BFMTV, a resident said that the drill sounded like a “blast” and they didn’t know whether it had crashed.

Noting that the incident took place on the anniversary of 9/11, the resident added, “of course we think about that”. Several other residents also posted videos of the incident online and said, "this fighter-jet nonsense". Another resident also said drill on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 will "understandably" leave people worried about what was happening.

C’est quoi ce délire d’avion de chasse là pic.twitter.com/5RknwDPUyW — Maahdi hn 🇱🇧 (@MaahdiHn) September 11, 2021

Just a 'drill' apparently, but on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 some residents understandably worried about what was happening https://t.co/JjL1QWLd4K — Constable Chaos (@ConstableChaos) September 12, 2021

However, it was later revealed that the Airbus involved in the drill was a military version of the passenger plane. In fact, French Prime Minister Jean Castex was on board. His office said that the Rafale fighter jet was carrying out a refuelling exercise. Further, the Prime Minister’s office informed that Castex was on the Airbus because of “responsibilities in matters of national defence”.

They added that Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly was also on board. While 9/11 commemorations were being held across the Atlantic, the two aircraft had landed at Vélizy-Villacoublay air base on Saturday afternoon. It is worth mentioning that the military plane was recently used to evacuate civilians from Kabul airport in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.

9/11 attacks

The 9/11 terrorist attacks were one of the deadliest attacks faced by the US in its history. Over 3,000 people were killed. The terrorist group had crashed three commercial jet planes into the twin towers of New York’s World Trade Centre and the Pentagon outside Washington DC.

A fourth hijacked plane believed to be targetting the US Capitol building, however, had crashed in a Pennsylvania field. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed is believed to be one of the key terrorists who were behind the attack. After 9/11, the United States had sent its troops to Afghanistan to kill Osama Bin Laden, the chief of the Al-Qaeda who was the mastermind behind the deadly attacks on the US.

