Paris Airports Hit By IT Outage, Ruckus Among Passengers Due To Long Wait Time

At least two of Paris' busiest airports— Charles de Gaulle and Orly—suffered an IT outage affecting the security checkpoints and the arrival and departure of commercial aircraft. The border controls at the airports were impacted due to what it is being reported as a computer glitch on Saturday, creating long queues for passengers and backlogs of baggage. Passengers were seen waiting for hours as they sat on the floor. It was not immediately clear if other airports across Paris and other sectors also suffered from operational disruption, according to the French-based newspapers.

“A national breakdown of border police currently affects checkpoints at the departure and arrival of Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly. An extension of the waiting time is to be expected,” Paris Airports tweeted on Saturday.

Angry travellers knocked on the eGates

The systems were reportedly restored by 2 pm local time and the services were working again. Passengers who waited due to the technical malfunction told agencies that nearly 1,500-2,000 people were impacted by the outage. As ruckus ensued some of the travellers were reported knocking on the eGates demanding that they must be boarded on the planes. "National technical failure of computerized passenger identification system: progressive return to a normal situation at Paris," tweeted Paris airport. "We regret the inconvenience and remain mobilized alongside travellers," it added.

Officers were seen making provisions for the passengers of water at the airport as they waited for the systems to operate. Staff was allotted at the airport to address the query of the aggravated passengers and to answer their questions. Some travellers complained that the authorities at the Paris airport did not inform the passengers about the cause of the delay in their journey. Waiting for long hours caused panic and anger among the flyers. A scene of mismanagement gripped the facility and the passports were checked manually by the security officers as airline staff coordinated with the security methods.