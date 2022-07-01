2015 Paris Terror Attacks: All 20 Accused Pronounced Guilty, Salah Abdeslam Gets Life Term

The lone survivor of the 2015 Paris Attacks, Salah Abdeslam, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole on Wednesday. A Special French Court found all 20 men guilty of involvement in the Islamic State terror attack that killed 130 French nationals and injured hundreds - some of whom were permanently maimed. As the presiding judge, Jean-Louis Peries pronounced the verdict, survivors and relatives of the victims emerged from the packed courtroom, marking an end to the nine months of excruciating trial.

32-year-old Salah Abdeslam, the sole surviving attacker and prime suspect, was found guilty of murder and attempted murder. According to NPR, the court concluded that his explosives vest malfunctioned, dismissing his argument that he ditched the vest because he decided not to follow through with his part of the attack.

Abdeslam was the leader of 10 member terrorist group that executed the heinous crime on the night of November 13, 2015. Out of all the 20 involved in the attack, six were tried in absentia. All but one of the six absent men are presumed to have been killed in Syria or Iraq whereas the other is in prison in Turkey.

Others handed terrorism-related convictions

Besides Abdeslam, all the other 18 defendants in the case were handed various terrorism-related convictions. The court said that they mainly helped with logistics and transportation on the night of November 13, 2015. Notably, several of them walked free as they had already served their sentence. One was convicted on a lesser fraud charge. All of them now have 10 days to appeal to the court.

During the nine-month-long trial, Salah Abdeslam was initially seen as proclaiming his radicalism but later, was seen pleading guilty, weeping and apologising for his actions. The trial relates to the November 2015 terror attack which saw nine gunmen and suicide bombers strike within minutes of each other at the National Soccer Stadium, Bataclan concert and Paris restaurants and cafes.

“I hope to be able to put the word ‘victim’ into the past,” Bataclan survivor Arthur Denouveaux told AP. “When things like this happen you have no reparation possible. That’s why you have justice,” he said, even if “justice can’t do everything.”

Image: AP