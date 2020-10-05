Paris Bars To Shut After Health Minister Put French Capital On Maximum COVID Alert Level

Bars and cafes in Paris have been placed on maximum coronavirus alert on October 5. Also, bars will be closed for two weeks as a measure to curb the novel coronavirus. According to the reports by CNA, Paris police chief Didier Lallement told journalists that these are few ‘braking measures’ as the virus is spreading rapidly.

France tightens restrictions

It was also announced that restaurants can continue to operate only if they resort to stricter measures. France has also issues the maximum coronavirus alert to various neighbouring suburbs of Paris. There was no alternative, and the sweeping measures would curb the soaring caseload from the second wave of the coronavirus, health minister Olivier Veran informed. He said that the maximum alert was issued for the counties Lille, Grenoble, Lyon, Saint-Etienne, and Toulouse where the coronavirus mounting figures have been a matter of worry. These towns were earlier placed under the advisory “enhanced alert zones”, while now have been switched to prohibitory “maximum alert” asking the businesses to shutter down and employees to work from home.

During a live stream on LCI, Health Minister Veran said, “We told the mayors of Lille, Grenoble, Lyon, Saint-Etienne and Toulouse that if the measures put in place do not produce enough effects, we could be led next week to place these territories in alert zone maximum”. According to a tally by the John Hopkins University, France has a total number of 619,190 cases with 32,230 fatalities. A French tally service ARS calculated the rate of transmission at 250 per 100,000 that triggered alert orders already in effect in the southern counties Aix-en-Provence and Marseille and French abroad territory of Guadeloupe. The coronavirus cases are shooting up disproportionately, numbers are what they’re, and they’re weighing closely, Aurelien Rousseau, ARS director for the Paris reportedly warned.

