Paris: Hundreds Of People March For Afghans Urging Govt To Open 'humanitarian Corridors'

In order to show solidarity towards evacuees and refugees from Afghanistan, hundreds of people took to the streets of Paris, urging the French government to open "humanitarian corridors" for them. On Sunday, around 300 demonstrators, mostly Afghanis, protested at the Place de la Republique in Paris. They also held placards and banners that read "Evacuation Now" "Afghan Lives Matter'' and "Save Our Family."

Evacuation drive to follow

French Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian had said that all requests made by Afghan citizens who had previously worked as allies for France would be considered for evacuation. The French army has airlifted around 600 people, mostly Afghans, in about five flights from Kabul right after the emergence of the crisis last week. On Friday, more than a thousand French women including writers, activists, and politicians, and ordinary citizens co-signed an editorial piece, which appeared in Le Parisien, calling on President Emmanuel Macron, to "welcome" Afghan women and their families "unconditionally".

Jean-Yves Le Drian also told the weekly newspaper Journal de Dimanche that "hundreds of names" had been added to the list of people wishing to flee Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban takeover last week, and that "all requests would be considered in due course."

Protests across the world

Not just in Paris, but several other rallies and protests are being held across the world against the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. On Saturday, July 21, demonstrators took to the streets near Hyde Park in central London to protest against the atrocities in Afghanistan by the Taliban. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will convene a meeting of leaders from the Group of Seven nations on Tuesday for “urgent talks on the situation in Afghanistan.”

Hundreds of people including numerous Afghan citizens were seen protesting against the Taliban in Greece as well. They were seen holding rallies and flags demanding the removal of the Taliban from Afghanistan.

In Berlin last week, several people wrapped themselves in red, green and black Afghan flags and staged a protest outside the U.N.'s Geneva compound, demanding the EU to airlift and welcome the Afghan refugees.

(With ANI inputs)