Paris: Restoration Work For Notre Dame Cathedral's Grand Organ Begins, Details Inside

The organ that blew over Notre Dame Cathedral is being taken apart as a part of the restoration process after the fire of 2019. Reports suggest that the enormous task of dismantling, cleaning and re-assembling France’s largest musical instrument started on August 3 and is expected to last for four years. It will take approximately six months to tune the organ, says the state agency which is in incharge of Notre Dame’s restoration. Its music isn’t expected to resound again until 2024.

Restoring the maginificent Notre Dame

Surprisingly, the organ which includes 8,000 pipes survived the devastating fire which took over Notre Dame in April 2019. However, the blaze affected the coating of the instrument and replaced it with toxic lead dust. This dust will be taken out now as a process of restoring Notre Dame. Reports suggest that even if the organ did not burn, it suffered the damage from a record heatwave last summer and it has been affected by other temperature variations that it has been exposed to since the 12th-century cathedral lost its roof.

The general who is the head of the agency said that the organ is dated from 1733 but it will not play on April 16, 2024, which will also mark 5 years since the fire. Reports suggest that President Emmanuel Macron wishes for the cathedral to reopen before the 2024 Olympics in Paris. However, according to the restoration agency, experts started removing the organ’s keyboard on August 3 and after this they will take out pipes in what they call as the ‘dismantling process’. The pieces will be placed in special containers inside the huge cathedral. This is where the cleaning and restoration will take place.

