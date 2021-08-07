Paris Organising Committee To Fly 'biggest Flag Ever' From Eiffel Tower For 2024 Olympics

France plans to set a world record and unfurl the biggest flag ever from the Eiffel tower when Tokyo hands over the Olympics on August 8. The international sporting event will be held in Paris in 2024 following the delayed games in Tokyo this year. According to AP, the unfurling of the giant flag is planned during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, in which the Olympic flag will be handed over to Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

“It will be biggest flag ever flown,” Paris organizing committee president Tony Estanguet said, describing it as the size of a football field.

It is still not clear which flag - the French flag or the Olympic flag - Paris plans to fly. However, it is worth noting that a trial flag was flown from the iconic tower in June in what appears to have been a test for the Olympic handover. “It will be the first world record of Paris 2024 since it would be the biggest flag ever raised,” Estanguet added. As per reports, the world record for the biggest flag ever flown is 2,448.56 metres square, set in the United Arab Emirates in 2017, and now, if the Paris flag is indeed around the size of a football pitch that would make it around 7,000 metres square.

Paris hosting games exactly after 100 years

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo is in Tokyo to take part in the closing ceremony. French President Emmanuel Macron will take part through a video link from the French capital. As per reports, Macron has strongly supported the Olympic project since having been elected in 2017, weeks before Paris was confirmed as the future host.

Paris will be hosting the games after exactly 100 years. The last time the Olympics was held in France was in 1924 when Paris became the first-ever city to host the games twice. Meanwhile, this year’s Olympics has been controversial, with many in Japan not wanting the games to go ahead because of the virus, and empty stadiums dramatically changing the atmosphere of events.

