Paris-Orly Airport Resumes Operations After Nearly Three-months Of COVID-19 Closure

For the first time in nearly three months amid COVID-19 pandemic, Paris’ Orly airport reopened on June 26. According to an international media report, a plane operated by Transavia took off for Porto in Portugal and marked the first commercial flight since the airport came to halt on March 31. Even though the airport resumed its facilities, the authorities reportedly said that the flights will still be a fraction of the normal rate.

The officials expect around 8,000 passengers in the first day itself, however, they also noted that the numbers were less than 10 per cent of the daily pre-virus average of around 90,000. As per reports, while the firefighters hosed the first plane with a festive ‘water salute’ before it took off to the runway, the authorities reportedly also said that there will be no more than 70 flights a day for the starting phase.

READ: France: Macron, Rutte Meet To Discuss Post-virus Economies

In a bid to contain the spread of the virus, the authorities informed that the Traffic will increase, however, only in July. The increase in a number of 173 flights per day will depend much on whether Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia reopen their borders as well as on whether the deadly virus remains under control. Furthermore, the airport authorities have also taken strict measures to check the spread of coronavirus.

As per reports, the officials have put in place over 7,000 posters and stickers to keep people at a safe distance. They even distributed hand sanitizer and plexiglass window at check-in desks and other counters to minimise the contact. Moreover, thermal cameras are reportedly also being used to check the temperatures of passengers.

READ: France: Paris Statue Defaced Amid Anti-racism Push

France eases lockdown measures

In the past three months, all commercial flights from Paris had been taken off from the main Charles de Gaulle airport in order to rationalise costs. However, as the country ease lockdown measures, the Orly airport, which the only serving airport in the French capital, resumed operations.

Meanwhile, according to Johns Hopkins University tally, France currently has over 197,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and the delay virus has claimed nearly 29,755 lives in the country. In a bid to revive the hard-hit economy, French President Emmanuel Macron also reopened cafes and restaurants. The Paris authorities also opened Eiffel Tower to visitors on June 25.

(Image: Rep/Unsplash)

READ: US, France, Germany Request Operation Of Air Carriers In Line With India's 'Vande Bharat'

READ: WHO Warns Against 'very Significant' COVID-19 Resurgence In Europe