Paris Police Arrest Man For Scaling One Of Tallest Buildings Without Harness

French police detained a man on September 18 for climbing up the facade of Paris’ one of the tallest buildings Tour Montparnasse without harnesses or other aids. In footages shared by the leading French media broadcasters, the unidentified man can be seen dangling on the 210-meter (690 feet) office block with just hand support, capturing the attention of the street onlookers and calling the halts to the traffic on a bustling road. In footage uploaded by Mediavenir, the man was seen climbing on the building and was rescued by the first responders from the rope by the way of the building’s terrace.

Listed as the third highest skyscraper in the Paris city center, Tour Montparnasse, not as high as Eiffel Tower, runs risks of a fatal fall for individuals that attempt to climb it. Despite that, several climbers in the past have attempted to ascend on the structure for imprudent reasons. Except in the year 2015, a man dubbed as French ‘Spider-Man' risked his life in order to pay tribute to the Earthquake victims in his country. He climbed the skyscraper brandishing the Nepalese flag to the people expressing solidarity with Nepalese victims. In several footages that emerged that year online, people were rendered stunned at Alain Robert’s bravery. Alain was later identified to be a famous French rock climber from Digoin, Saône-et-Loire, Burgundy, who held records for previously climbing Burj Khalifa and the Eiffel Tower.

🇫🇷 ALERTE INFO - Un homme est en train d'escalader la Tour #Montparnasse à mains nues, selon un témoin qui a contacté #Mediavenir. #Paris pic.twitter.com/04f2Alyejo — Mediavenir (@Mediavenir) September 18, 2020

Read: Danish Prince Fine For Paris Post After Blood Clot Surgery

Read: 'The Batman' Resumes Shooting Post Robert Pattinson's COVID-19 Positive Test Claims

Taken under arrest immediately

According to local reports, the man started to climb the tall building at about late evening, as reported by eyewitnesses to the French media sources. He was detained at 8:00 pm (1800 GMT) after being rescued by the authorities in the challenging rescue mission. Although the man’s intention of climbing the structure has remained unclear. He was taken under arrest immediately after the team descended with him.

Read: Paris To Make Free COVID-19 Testing Available In All 20 Districts

Read: What's Leaving Hulu In September 2020? "From Paris With Love" To "West Side Story; See