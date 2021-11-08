Paris: Protestors Call For Urgent Action Against Top 10 Polluting Nations

The frustrated protestors took to the streets of the Paris City on Saturday seeking action from the climate policymakers who have been debating at the UN Climate Summit in Glasgow. The marchers said they were no longer believed in "lectures", rather they demanded strict and urgent action from the policymakers. They termed the policymakers as the most "slowest" creatures on the Earth.

The frustrated protestors took the portraits of French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and raised slogan against their slow policies, reported the Associated Press.

They also took a banner reading "climate inaction = crime against life."

The protestors also blasted over activist Greta Thunberg's view and said her speeches were just not more than "blah, blah, blah."

"We’re having these conversations, but there are no policies to actually back them," Daze Aghaji, a marcher from London at the Glasgow demonstration, shouting over the steady beat of the drums told AP. "And on top of that, the real people should be in the room," Aghaji told AP, referring to complaints that the Glasgow summit has too sharply limited participation by the public. "How are we expecting to make decent policy when the people who are the stakeholders of this aren’t even present in the room?"

"This is a very easy thing for them to ignore. They're nice and comfortable" inside the summit conference centre, Megan McClellan, 24, of Glasgow said.

UN body appeals to countries to implement robust carbon-cutting programmes

It is worth mentioning that the climate summit has been going on in Glasgow, Rome, where the countries that are considered major polluting nations along with others have been discussing the ways to minimise atmospheric contamination. Notably, earlier on October 26, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on nations to implement robust carbon-cutting programmes to avert a "climate catastrophe."

Noting that the new and updated climate commitments "fall far short of what is needed to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement", he said that "the world is on track for a global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century, according to the UN Environment Programme (UNEP)." As per the latest UNEP Emissions Gap Report 2021, updated Nationally Determined Contributions only take 7.5% off predicted 2030 emissions, while 55% is needed to meet the 1.5°C Paris goal, the UN said in a statement.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)