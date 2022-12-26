Paris Shooter Who Attacked Kurds Admits Harbouring 'pathological Hatred For Migrants'

In the Paris shooting case, the 69-year-old French man has told investigators he has a “pathological” hatred for foreigners, said the city’s prosecutor on Sunday, reported The Guardian.

William M was arrested on December 23 after he shot two men and a woman in a Kurdish cultural center and nearby Kurdish cafe in the 10th district of Paris. The attack on Kurds in France has been condemned by the French president, Emmanuel Macron who called it a “heinous” attack.

Les Kurdes de France ont été la cible d’une odieuse attaque au cœur de Paris. Pensées aux victimes, aux personnes qui luttent pour vivre, à leurs familles et proches. Reconnaissance à nos forces de l’ordre pour leur courage et leur sang-froid. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 23, 2022

Shooter attacks Kurds in Paris

The French man has been previously charged with racist violence, said Paris Prosecutor Laure Beccuau, reported BBC. In that incident, he targeted the tents at a migrant camp in Paris with a sword at Bercy on December 8, 2021. But the reason behind his release, in that case, has been unknown.

The suspect named William M was a retired train driver, who had become "depressed" and "suicidal" after his home had been burgled in 2016, shared the office of the Paris prosecutor, reported BBC. William M further added, his hatred of foreigners had "become totally pathological". After the interrogation session, the suspect was kept in psychiatric care, said the Paris Prosecutor.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that he first went to Saint-Denis, a high-immigration suburb in northern Paris, in order to kill "non-Europeans" but saw very few people in that area. Then went to the Ahmet-Kaya Kurdish center in Paris's 10th district, where the racist attack took place.

Repercussions of racist attack in Paris

The recent shooting incident in Paris has jolted the Kurd community and initiated protests in France on December 24 as the community has been facing a lack of safety and claims that the French security services have done too little to prevent the shooting. The Paris protests had also seen clashes between some demonstrators and police officials. Apparently, the Kurds had been preparing to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the unresolved murder of three activists in 2013 but the recent racist attack has upset the community further.