Paris Town Hall To Be Illuminated In Uyghur Colours On Nov 12 As France Shows Solidarity

France’s Mayor Anne Hidalgo on Monday, October 4, stated that Paris firmly stands in solidarity with the Uyghur ethnic minority community of the Xinjiang region of China, and will illuminate Town Hall in Uyghur colours in November. The country, during that month, will mark the day of the November 2015 attacks, which was a turning point for the anti-terrorism legislation.

"While many people took out a march this Saturday in support of the Uyghurs, Paris stands alongside this persecuted people. An Uyghur house will soon open in Paris, and the Town Hall will be illuminated in Uyghur colours on November 12." tweeted Anne Hidalgo with the hashtag, #FreeUyghurs.

Earlier on October 2, hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Paris, demanding EU-wide prohibition on import of products linked to the use of forced labour of Uyghur minorities in China’s Xinjiang province. Parisians denounced the persecution of the ethnic-Uyghur population in China in local rallies organised at 14:00 at Place de La Bastille, and Place de la République in central Paris.

Protesters denounced China’s human rights violations, and ethnic cleansing of the Uyghurs in the northwestern Xinjiang province, according to local French media reports.

Ursula von der Leyen says EU plans to cut trade with China involving 'forced Uyghur labour'

The demonstrations were held following European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's announcement that the EU planned to impose a ban on products imported from Beijing that involved the forced labour from the vulnerable Uyghur community. The latter stated that the EU would “never accept” the products manufactured by the forced labour that “end up for sale in shops in Europe”.

Parisians derided the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for the humanitarian crisis against the Uyghurs in Xinjiang via rallies held by the World Uyghur Congress and the Uyghur Institute of Europe.

The demonstrations witnessed scores of Uyghur youth that had converged from various parts of the world, ANI reported, adding that the community members travelled from various European countries. Protests saw some of the prominent personalities such as Raphael Glucksmann, Member of European Parliament (MEP) and French actress Lucie Lucas.

Demonstrators marched from Bastille Square to Place de la Republique, chanting slogans such as: 'genocide in progress' and 'Save the Uyghurs’.

They brandished placards that condemned China and unfurled the East Turkestan flags in the rallies, supporting the rights of the ethnic group. Protesters demanded that the countries worldwide cancel the support of any bilateral agreements between the European Union and China. They also made appeals to boycott the Bejing Winter Olympics scheduled for 2022.

Paris probes fashion brands over forced Uyghur labour

French magistrates had earlier opened an inquiry into four fashion groups, including Uniqlo, over allegations that the brands profited from the forced labour of the Uyghur minority in China.

Paris magistrates at the national anti-terror prosecutor’s office launched a probe into the claims that the multinational companies were complicit in crimes against humanity. The investigation was based on a complaint lodged in April by anti-corruption group Sherpa, the French branch of the Clean Clothes Campaign, the Uyghur Institute of Europe, and an Uyghur woman who had been held in a camp in Xinjiang, China.