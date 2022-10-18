Parkour Athletes Switch Off 'wasteful' Lights At Luxury Shops In Paris Amid Energy Crisis

In an effort to reduce light pollution and conserve energy, groups of teenage athletes who practice Parkour, a sport that involves sprinting, climbing, and leaping over urban obstacles, have spent the past two years swinging across large French cities turning off inefficient shop signs and lights at night. This recently came to light after a popular parkour athlete Hadj Benhalima turned off a light switch that was more than 10 feet above the ground. According to The New York Times report, Benhalima took a few steps back to get a running start, sprinted for the structure, pressed his foot against its wall, pulled himself up, and extended out his arm.

Following this, the bright lights of a neighbouring barbershop abruptly turned off with a click sound. The thin, 21-year-old, Benhalima was praised by his friends when he landed back on the sidewalk. In the recent nighttime tour of Paris' affluent neighbourhoods, he had switched off a total of two business signs.

Parkour performer has started Lights Off initiatives

Furthermore, videos of their feats have gained popularity on social media. In the videos, parkour athletes cling to stone facades and balcony edges before turning streets into the darkness with the flip of an elevated switch. According to The New York Times report, their popular target is the City of Light, Paris. While many business signs are still illuminated throughout the night, the city's iconic landmarks now go dark earlier than normal.

It is pertinent to mention that the Lights Off initiatives, however, have gained further significance recently as France makes attempts to save energy in response to Russia's grip on Europe's gas supply.

The head of the around 20-member On The Spot Parkour group in Paris, Kevin Ha, claimed that "everyone can contribute in their own way" to energy conservation. "We put our physical abilities to good use”, he added.

In addition to this, they look for the little emergency switches that are generally nine to thirteen feet high and put outside of stores. These switches often only operate external signs, so they are unable to turn off the window displays that fill a store's interior with bright, but wasteful, light. The group performs their parkour stunt in some upscale neighbourhoods like the Champs-Élysées. They hit their targets as they moved down the road, turning off the signs of luxurious stores one at a time.

Similar to the lights-off regulations in place in Paris, smaller cities around France are also required to follow them. According to officials, following these regulations may save enough electricity annually to power 750,000 families. Authorities in Paris recently began turning down the decorative lights that adorn landmarks earlier than normal as a part of a strategy to reduce energy use this winter by 10%, The New York Times reported.

A regulation establishing uniform lights-out guidelines for lighted advertising signs across France was also just announced by the government. From now on, they must be switched off at midnight. to 6 a.m.; failure to comply results in a €1,500 ($1,480) fine.

(Image: Pixabay/ AP)