Pashtun Activists In Exile Hold Anti-Pak Protests In Paris, Demands Stoppage Of Terror

Pashtun activists living in exile in Paris on Sunday staged a protest to condemn Pakistan for its unfair activities against the community. The Pashtuns raised slogans at Dé la Republique slamming Pakistan for carrying out terrorist activities. The prime objective of the protest was to condemn the assassination attempt on PTM leader Manzoor Ahmed Pashteen. A few members of the Pashtun community also raised slogans in support of PTM leader Ali Wazir and demanded his release. They also urged an end to the year-long persecution of Pashtuns by the Pakistani army, said journalist Taha Siddiqui, as reported by news agency ANI. PTM leader Manzoor Ahmad Pashtee was attacked on February 2 in Pakistan's restive province of Balochistan.

🔴 #IMPORTANT Pashtuns in #exile in Paris organize a protest to condemn the state attack on @ManzoorPashteen, the continued illegal incarceration of @Aliwazirna50 and demand an end to the persecution of Pashtuns by #PakistanArmy. #HappeningNow at Place de Republique. Join us! pic.twitter.com/faqpGXTYWE — Taha Siddiqui (@TahaSSiddiqui) February 13, 2022

The protestors not just raised slogans against the Imran Khan-led Pakistani administration but also blamed the country for all the terror activities unfolding across the world. They held placards that read, "Pakistan is a state sponsor of terrorism." In a similar incident that happened earlier this month, activists in large numbers demonstrated in front of the Pakistani Consulate in Frankfurt on February 11, which was carried out under the leadership of Aqeel Ahmad Mohd Zareef and Sultani, who were the prominent figures who partook in the demonstration against Islamabad and addressed the gathering. The banners and songs that were raised against Pakistan included- 'Stop Killing Pashtuns'; 'Pakistan is Killing, The World is Watching'; 'Pakistan: A Terrorist State'; 'Pakistan: Stop the Pashtun Genocide!'; 'Stop the terrorist attacks!' and more.

The protestors also accused Pakistan military forces of conducting the attack on the PTM leader, and they even blamed Islamabad of inflicting cruelty against the Pashtun community. They said Pakistan used brutal ways to stifle their voices for rights. The protestors in Paris openly accused Pakistani authorities of arbitrarily arresting PTM members and leaders. The Pashtuns blamed the Pakistani government for marginalising the Pashtuns living in Pakistan. They claimed that the Pashtun community have been deprived of basic rights, they are manipulated, falsely persecuted, and exploited, they demanded the right for the Pashtun community.

