European heatwave showed its fury on Wednesday when passengers stuck on a stranded Ryanair flight passed out and experienced panic attacks as 42-degree heat raged outside. Locked onboard with no air conditioning, travellers fanned themselves as the plane sat on the flaming hot tarmac for about three hours.

The flight was scheduled to take off from Spain's Malaga to Italy's Milan on 19 July, but ended up facing a long delay of 10 hours, according to the New York Post. As passengers sweat nearly buckets and the crew urged everyone to remain calm, medical teams arrived at the scene.

Marco Ferrero, an Italian influencer and one of the passengers, documented the ordeal on the social media platform TikTok. He described it as the "worst flight of my life" during which he faced breathing difficulties and thought "something was happening to me."

Ferrero claimed that Ryanair officials were of no help, and did not provide unhappy customers with "any kind of assistance except for a €4 (£3.46) bonus after four hours of waiting" in what felt like "being inside a sauna but with the door locked". He further revealed that initially, the cabin crew distributed water bottles during the first hour, but the supply was limited.

Passengers on a ryanir flight in Italy faint and have panic attacks due to suffering extreme heat while in plane on tarmac pic.twitter.com/7oR0QDQce1 — white cisgender italian american gym guy + wwe fan (@Newyorkist) July 21, 2023

Passenger narrates the ordeal

According to him, accessing the restroom onboard was also a challenge, because it was "clogged with people (having) panic attacks". It took the crew about three hours to release passengers from the hot cabin. "They let us off the plane only after three hours with 42 degrees outside and no air conditioning. Someone passed out, others had panic attacks, an ambulance was needed," he added.

Ivano Giacomelli, of the Codici Consumers Association which is responsible for setting standards and necessary guidelines for industries like aviation, told local media that the story narrated by the passenger and images of it was "incredible". "We will ask Ryanair to account for what happened because what happened cannot be filed away as a simple unexpected event," he asserted.