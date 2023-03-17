Pastry Chef Creates Electric Car With Chocolate; Hyundai Responds

A French-Swiss pastry chef Amaury Guichon has shared a video in which he is making an electric car with chocolate. The video has been posted on his official account on the social media platform, Instagram. Internet users have loved his creativity which he has shown in the video. Taking to Instagram, Guichon wrote, " Chocolate Electric Car! 🚙 It’s weirdly not that easy to handcraft a perfectly symmetrical chocolate item… #amauryguichon #chocolate". With this caption, the pastry chef shared the video which has gone viral. The video in which the chef shared his stunning creation has been viewed more than 6 million times and has garnered over 5 lakh likes and more than 3000 comments.

Do you want to eat this car?

Well, so many of the followers and friends have commented that they want to eat this car. However, many have wished to keep it intact as it is so stunning. During the process of making this chocolate car, the chef worked on every minute detail, whether it is the headlights, tail lights, wheels, rims, etc. In the one-minute video posted on Instagram, one can witness how the pastry chef has demonstrated the chocolate electric car which has been made from scratch. He used various kinds of techniques and tools to give proper detailing to the car as if it looks like a real toy car.

Different varieties of chocolates have been used in the process. The first reaction to the video was by Hyundai USA, which is an automobile company. They wrote, "Now that's a sweet ride!" However, the celebrity pastry chef's video has been flooded with praise in the comment section. One Instagram user wrote, "As always these videos totally blow my mind!!" Further, the second user wrote, "The only electric car I would ever buy."

