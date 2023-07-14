Peace In Indio-Pacific Priority: PM Modi Vows India-France Committed To End Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that India and France are together working on Indo-Pacific Cooperation Roadmap as it is a shared concern for both nations. Addressing a joint press conference with President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Modi stated that both nations have a special responsibility in maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific region and have vowed to end cross-border terrorism. He further stated that during the delegation-level talks, both nations will hold a discussion on many regional and global issues.

India, France Working on Indo-Pacific Co-operation Roadmap: PM Modi

PM Modi said, "India and France have a special responsibility in maintaining peace and tranquillity in this region. We are working toward giving a constructive shape to the roadmap of Indo-Pacific Cooperation. Both nations are also discussing the proposal of the Indo-Pacific triangular development cooperation as this will open new opportunities to promote startups and innovation".

We welcome France's decision to lead the Maritime resource in India's Indo-Pacific ocean initiative, he added. Prime Minister Modi advised that it is necessary for all countries to make united efforts to solve problems. "The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine conflict have been felt across the globe. They have had a particularly negative impact on the countries of the Global South. It's a topic of concern. The solution is to resolve any crisis via dialogue and diplomacy. India stands ready to contribute to the restoration of lasting peace".

Raising the issue of fighting terrorism, PM Modi stated both nations have agreed to unitedly fight against terrorism.

"India and France have been together in the war against terror as we believe strong action needs to be taken to end cross-border terrorism," he said.

PM Modi further noted that the two counties celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership. "On the strong foundation of the last 25 years, we are preparing a roadmap for the coming 25 years. Bold and ambitious targets are being set in this," he added.