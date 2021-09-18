The United States has projected Russia to be the source of a bigger security threat for Washington and Europe in near future, instead of China. US Under Secretary of Defence for Policy Colin Kahl said at the Lithuania-hosted Baltic Military Conference on Friday that “Russia may actually represent the primary security challenge” that the country is facing in military domain and “certainly for Europe.” As per the official release by the US Department of defence of the Pentagon, Russia is an “increasingly assertive adversary.” Notably, Kahl said that China might be “the pacing threat.”

As per the official release, Kahl said, “In the coming years, Russia may actually represent the primary security challenge that we face in the military domain for the United States and certainly for Europe.

He added, "Russia is an increasingly assertive adversary that remains determined to enhance its global influence and play a disruptive role on the global stage, including through attempts to divide the West."

US official says Rusia ‘erodes transparency’

The US Under Secretary of Defence for Policy said that far too often, Russia “erodes transparency and predictability, uses military force to achieve its goals, supports proxy groups to sow chaos and doubt, undermines the rules-based international order through cyber and international activities and violates the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbours.” He also added that the US continues to monitor the activities of the Russian military in the Black Sea region.

Kahl said, "We will engage Russia from a position of collective strength.”

He added, "US military forces in Europe remain robust, ready and flexible, providing a credible and effective deterrent. At NATO, we are working with allies and partners to ensure military readiness to enhance a combat credible deterrent across the transatlantic community."

DOD’s official statement also added that Kahl has said in the conference that the US is open to speaking with Russian leaders only if they change their behaviours and want to shift to peaceful, constructive dialogue. Similarly, the US undersecretary noted that the competition with China “does not preclude” the US working with China “where it makes sense and where interests converge.”

IMAGE: AP