People Hike, Play Volleyball And Click Selfies Near Active Volcano In Iceland: Watch

A volcano in Iceland has been spewing lava into the sky and has now attracted scores of people who have been clicked eating, playing and hiking on the site.

A volcano in Iceland, that has been spewing lava into the sky since last weekend and could continue for years, potentially becoming the island’s new tourist spot. The volcano, located on the Reykjanes peninsula, erupted on March 19 and since then hundreds of people have flocked to the spot to view the flaming waves. Recently, drone footage of the crater surfaced online, showing molten lava gushing down the sides of the volcano. 

Another footage, which depicts several young men casually playing volleyball on the side of the outburst took the internet by surprise. Many also clicked and shared selfies in front of the crater while others wished they could use the heat to cook food. Amidst the surging crowd of ‘visitors’, authorities have set up a 3.5-kilometre hiking trail to the eruption site and are patrolling the area to prevent onlookers from venturing into hazardous areas. 

Earlier this month, a similar video surfaced on social media which showed a resident of Iceland cooking some bacon and eggs on top of the molten lava. In the video, the person is believed to be Eirikur Hilmarrson who is cooking the food in a utensil on the volcano. 

Volcano eruption

On March 19, the eruption of the volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland spilling lava down two sides in that area's first volcanic eruption in nearly 800 years. The glow from the lava could be seen from the outskirts of Iceland's capital, Reykjavík, which is about 32 kilometres (20 miles) away. Icelandic Meteorological Office had shared the pictures and footage of the eruption on its Twitter handle. Travel blogger Bjorn Steinbekk took multiple videos of the lava eruption in Iceland. Steinbekk has shared the video on his Instagram reels and the post has gone viral. The footage shows Fagradals Mountain from below before the drone flies to the top of the volcano as lava erupts. 

