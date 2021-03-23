People In Bosnia Protest Against Govt's Strict Covid-19 Protocols As Cases Rise Again

Hundreds of people gathered on the streets and protested against the tightening of anti-virus measures in Bosnia as cases continue to surge. According to the reports by AP, people were heard shouting “Down with measures” as they gathered in the northern town of Banja Luka demanding help from the state for local businesses. Bosnia’s capital, Sarajevo has tightened measures against coronavirus as authorities struggle to cope with rising infections and a spike in deaths caused by the deadly virus. According to AP, Sarajevo has witnessed dozens of victims this month and the new cases in the country also rose from just a few hundred to more than 1,70.

Cases surge in Bosnia

In the streets of the capital city, lines of death notices are placed on the main mosque and people cried as they prayed in the old part of the city. On March 19, Bosnia recorded 21 new deaths due to coronavirus. The nation of 3.3 million has seen the virus surge after relaxing restrictive measures and keeping its ski resorts open through the winter. Now, amid rising cases, Sarajevo cantonal government decided to impose an overnight curfew starting Friday evening. Country’s bars and restaurants will also be shut on Saturday, except for food delivery.

Bosnia is yet to start a vaccination drive for its citizens. Bosnian Serbs have received a batch of Sputnik V vaccines from Russia and crossed over to neighbouring Serbia for jabs. However, the federation entity has relied on 5,000 Astra-Zeneca jabs donated by Serbia as they await their own shipments. The officials said that those violating the rules will be punished. As per reports, the authorities have cited the “dramatically worsened” epidemiological situation in the city as the reason for the lockdown. Arman Sarkric, from the Sarajevo virus crisis team, even appealed to citizens to help the country implement the measures.

According to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University, Bosnia has reported over 150,000 cases of infections and more than 5,000 deaths. Health experts said that this is partly because Bosnia’s health system remains weak decades after the 1992-95 war. The rising number of patients in recent days have also put pressure on Sarajevo hospitals, with the main one warning it is running out of space. The Sarajevo morgue has also been overwhelmed and coffins containing bodies of coronavirus victims are lined up on the concrete floor as workers in protective suits spray them with disinfectant.

(Image Credits: RepresentativeImage/Unsplash/ClayBanks)