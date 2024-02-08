English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 17:48 IST

Pink UFO Above Europe? Flight Attendant's Video Raises Questions About Unidentified Object

During a flight from Luton to Poland, a 36-year-old stewardess Denisa Tanase believes she captured footage of a pink UFO.

Manasvi Asthana
Pink UFO Above Europe? Flight Attendant's Video Raises Questions About Unidentified Object
Pink UFO Above Europe? Flight Attendant's Video Raises Questions About Unidentified Object | Image:Unsplash
During a flight from Luton to Poland, a 36-year-old stewardess Denisa Tanase believes she captured footage of a pink UFO. While working on the Wizz Air flight, she noticed a mesmerizing sight outside the window. Denisa quickly grabbed her phone and recorded a video, initially not giving it much thought.

Upon reviewing the footage 20 minutes later, Ms. Tanase discovered an unidentified flying object in the video. The Corby, Northamptonshire resident, who has been a flight attendant for a year expressed astonishment, stating, "I've been a flight attendant for a year and have never seen anything like this."

“But when I checked the video 20 minutes later, I spotted it and I spoke to the pilot to ask if they knew anything,” she said.

"Everyone was confused. They hadn't seen anything while flying and there had been no turbulence," she added.

A weird shape like a flashing pink circle was observed, initially raising the possibility of it being a reflection of the pink uniform. However, upon reviewing the video, the motion of the flying object became apparent dispelling the reflection theory.

Having previously pondered the possibility of alien life, Ms. Tanase is now convinced that it indeed exists.

'I was just happy that I got something on film. I thought: "How is this possible?" said Tanase.

'I've seen stuff before on the internet and thought, "hmm this could be Photoshop", but I had it on video myself."

Ms. Tanase, who has traversed various parts of Europe while working for Wizz Air, has not encountered any other UFOs since the incident last week. She has been carrying on with her job as usual.

 

Published January 17th, 2024 at 17:48 IST

