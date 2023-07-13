Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in France to attend the Bastille Day celebrations on July 14 as the Guest of Honour. He landed in France earlier today on July 13 and was greeted with warmth from the French administration as well as the Indian diaspora waiting to have a glimpse. His brief meeting with Indians in Paris was followed by an address to the diaspora at the La Seine Musical.

We Indians create a little India wherever we go. And I've heard some people have travelled 10-11 hours to be here. There can be no greater love: PM Modi to Indian community at the La Seine festival in Paris

While addressing the crowd in France's capital city, PM Modi was greeted with slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai,' which reminded him of home. "When I hear 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' or Namaskar abroad, I feel I have come home," PM Modi said.

"We Indians create a mini India wherever we go. And I've been told that there are many people who have travelled 10-12 hours to be here. There can be no greater love than this," he further said. "And we know that with today's technology, it is not difficult to listen to a live telecast on a mobile phone at home. I am honoured to meet you,' the PM added.

"I've visited France many times. However, this time, it's a special occasion to come to France. Tomorrow, it's a national day of France. I congratulate the people of France on this day, and I thank people for inviting me on this occasion," he said.