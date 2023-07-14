PM Modi Announces The Establishment Of Thiruvalluvar Statue In France, But Who Is He?

In a motivating address to the Indian diaspora, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the establishment of the glorious Thiruvalluvar Statue in France. Thiruvalluvar also known as Valluvar was a celebrated Tamil poet and philosopher of Indian history. During his address to the Indian diaspora in France, PM Modi touched upon the legacy of the Indian state and emphasised how monumental the establishment of the statue will be.

“In just a few months, there will be a statue of the great Indian saint Thiruvalluvar in the Cergey prefecture of France,” PM Modi stated on Thursday, July 13. The proclamation was followed by a thunderous round of applause by the Indian diaspora present at the La Seine Musicale in Paris. “A statue of the great Thiruvalluvar in France is an honour for India,” he added. PM Modi then went on to quote the saint to send his message across. PM Modi shared Thiruvalluvar’s analogy of how a mother feels happy when her child gets praised. After sharing the Tamil verse, he said, “When the world praises you, ‘Maa Bhaarti’ feels the same kind of happiness,” he asserted. He then went on to describe the people of the Indian diaspora as the “Brand ambassador to India”. The idea of the statue was spearheaded by the Tamil Cultural Association.

Who was Saint Thiruvalluvar?

Thiruvalluvar, popularly known as Valluvar was a celebrated Tamilian poet and a philosopher who is best known as the author of Tirukkuṟaḷ which is a collection of couplets on ethics, political and economic matters. His work is considered an exceptional and widely cherished work of Tamil literature. While a lot is unknown about the saint, the famous saint has influenced a wide range of scholars down the ages since his time across ethical, social, political, economic, religious, philosophical, and spiritual spheres. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi also touched upon the legacy of the Tamil language.” Tamil is the oldest language in the world. What could be a matter of bigger pride than the fact that the world's oldest language is Indian,” he said.