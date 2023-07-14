PM Modi Calls France A 'crucial Partner' For Make In India, Hails Defence Cooperation

While delivering a joint press statement with French President Emmanuel Macron, at Elysee Palace, PM Modi underlined the importance of India’s relations with France. He stated that France is an important partner in India’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi was welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron when he arrived at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The PM and President Macron also held delegation-level discussions before issuing the joint press release.

#WATCH | France | French President Emmanuel Macron receives Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Élysée Palace in Paris.

During the press statement PM Modi said, "Defence ties have always been the basic foundation of our relations. This is a symbol of the deep trust between the two nations. France is an important partner in Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat...Be it submarines or Indian Naval ships, together we want to fulfill not just ours but also the requirements of other friendly countries..."

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "Defence ties have always been the basic foundation of our relations. This is a symbol of the deep trust between the two nations. France is an important partner in Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat...Be it submarines or Indian Naval ships,…

Mentioning the successful launch of India third lunar mission—Chandrayaan 3—PM Modi said, “Today, on the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3, entire India is excited. This is a major achievement of our scientists. In the arena of Space, India and France have had an old and deep cooperation. There have been new agreements between our Space agencies...We can enhance our cooperation in areas like Space-based Maritime Domain Awareness,”

#WATCH | We will open a new Indian Consulate in the city of Marseille. We welcome the decision to grant long-term visas to people of Indian origin studying in France. I invite French universities to set up their campuses in India... Indian athletes are excited to participate in…

Macron addresses visa issue

The French President also underlined development trajectory for both the nations and said "together we can find solutions for global crises."

He stated, “...I was proud to see the Punjab Regiment here in the heart of Paris (at the Bastille Day parade). We are going ahead on the basis of a historic trust. Together we can find solutions for global crises..."

Underlining the importance of youth in both nations, Emmanuel Macron said that we can't forget the youth...By 2030, we want to send 30,000 French students there (India). "For the young Indians who want to pursue higher education in France, we want to make a conducive visa policy," he added.

#WATCH | French President Emmanuel Macron says, "...We can't forget the youth...By 2030, we want to send 30,000 French students there (to India)...For the young Indians who want to pursue higher education in France, we want to make a conducive visa policy..."

PM Modi meets with intellectuals & business figures

During the second day of his official visit to France, Prime Minster Modi met with prominent intellectuals and some leading business figures.

CEO of Chanel Leena Nair and renowned pilot and aeronautical expert Thomas Pesquet spoke to the Prime Minister. PM Modi held discussion with Charlotte Chopin, a 100-year-old yoga enthusiast. He asserted that Charlotte Chopin's passion towards yoga and exercise has only grown over time.

On President Macron's invitation, PM Modi attended the Bastille Day Parade earlier in the day on France's National Day as the guest of honour.

The grand procession, which included contingents from the Indian armed forces, was held on the Champs-Élysées in Paris. This year also marked the 25th anniversary of strategic cooperation between the two nations.