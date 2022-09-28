A day after Italian Giorgia Meloni, whose party has neo-fascist roots won the most votes in Italy’s national election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to the microblogging site and congratulated her for leading her party to victory. In a Twitter post, PM Modi said New Delhi is looking forward to strengthening the ties between the two nations under her leadership.

"Congratulations @GiorgiaMeloni for leading your party @FratellidItalia to victory in the Italian general elections. We look forward to working together to strengthen our ties (sic)," tweeted PM Modi on Wednesday morning.

Notably, Giorgia Meloni is Italy’s first female premier and a far-right leader after World War II. On one side, right-wing leaders across Europe hailed the victory of 45-year-old Meloni’s and termed it "historic", left parties warned of "dark days" ahead. It is worth mentioning the country has witnessed major political turbulence after Premier Mario Draghi announced his resignation following a major setback from a coalition ally in July this year. Though he won the no-confidence motion, Draghi declared he did not want to remain in the seat as 5-Stars senators were absent during the motion.

Outgoing PM Draghi remains in a caretaker role

Subsequently, the country held elections on Sunday. According to local media reports, turnout in the Italian election was at a historic low of 64%, and pollsters suggested voters stayed home in protest, disenchanted by the backroom deals that had created the country’s last three governments and the mash-up of parties in outgoing Premier Mario Draghi’s national unity government. Although the centre-right was projected as the clear winner, the formation of a government is still weeks away. In the meantime, Draghi remains in a caretaker role.

Image: AP/PTI