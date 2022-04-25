PM Modi Congratulates 'friend' Emmanuel Macron On Winning Second Term As French President

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday (local time) won France’s presidential election for the second term. Wishes poured in from around the world for the re-elected French president. Congratulating Macron, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him a ‘friend’ and said that he looked forward to strengthening India-France relations.

“Congratulations to my friend @EmmanuelMacron on being re-elected as the President of France!”, PM Modi tweeted on Monday morning. “I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership,” he added in his wish to the French President. Macron won France’s presidential election for the second time with 58.2 per cent of the vote, as per local media reports.

President Emmanuel Macron re-elected

Emmanuel Macron defeated his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen who won 41.8 per cent of the vote in an election that saw the country’s highest abstention rate in 50 years as per France 24. While Macron had pledged to strengthen France’s sovereignty and fight Islamic terrorism, Le Penn focused on pulling her country out of the EU and altering laws of religious animal slaughter. Notably, all opinion polls had pointed to the 44-year-old pro-European centrist winning. Following his win, Macron made his way to the Eiffel Tower, where he gave his victory speech, according to France 24.

Leaders wish President Macron for winning election

Following his win as President, congratulatory wishes poured in from around the world for Emmanuel Macron. Winning the French presidential election, Macron was wished by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who tweeted his congratulations to Macron in English and French. “Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron on your re-election as President of France. I look forward to continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to our two countries and to the world,” Johnson tweeted.

Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi also made his wish. He called Macron’s win “great news for all of Europe” in a statement, according to France 24. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also congratulated the French President after he won the Presidential polls on Sunday. Zelenskyy called him a "true friend" of Ukraine and thanked him for his support. "I am convinced that we are moving forward together towards new common victories. Towards a strong and united Europe!," he tweeted. Macron first took over as the French President in 2017 after serving as the Minister for Economy, Industry and Digital Affairs from 2014 to 2016.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: AP/ PTI