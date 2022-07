PM Modi congratulates Hungarian counterpart on poll win

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Hungary's leader Viktor Orban on his party's victory in parliamentary elections, and said he looked forward to continue working with him to further strengthen the close and friendly India-Hungary ties.

Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Orban declared victory in Sunday's national elections, claiming a mandate for a fourth term as a still incomplete vote count showed a strong lead for his right-wing party.

Modi tweeted, "Congratulations, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, on your victory in the Parliamentary elections in Hungary. Look forward to continue working with you to further strengthen the close and friendly India-Hungary ties." PTI KR DV DV

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)