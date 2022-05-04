PM Modi Discusses Bilateral Ties With Norway PM Gahr Store Ahead Of India-Nordic Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Copenhagen to attend the India-Nordic Summit, met Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Store. The two leaders discussed bilateral ties and took stock of a full range of developmental cooperation.

“Boosting friendship with Norway. Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @jonasgahrstore meet in Copenhagen. They are taking stock of the full range of bilateral relations between the two nations and ways to deepen developmental cooperation (sic),” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

Boosting friendship with Norway.



Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @jonasgahrstore meet in Copenhagen. They are taking stock of the full range of bilateral relations between the two nations and ways to deepen developmental cooperation. pic.twitter.com/FbxzJHiyYU — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 4, 2022

PM Modi to attend 2nd India-Nordic Summit

Later Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the second Nordic Summit to be attended by the Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway, where the heads of state will review the joint working and collaboration between them since the first Nordic Summit in 2018.

“Today’s agenda includes the India-Nordic Summit and bilateral talks with Nordic leaders after which I will leave for Paris to hold talks with President @EmmanuelMacron (sic),” PM Modi tweeted before starting his engagements for the day.

India's Foreign Secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, while talking to the media on Tuesday, had said that the areas of cooperation to be discussed between India and Nordic countries fall into three-four buckets, including trade and investment ties, the digital and innovation partnership, the green partnership; and other areas of economic cooperation.

“Nordic countries are important partners for India in sustainability, renewable energy, digitisation and innovation. The visit will help in expanding our multifaceted cooperation with the Nordic region,” Prime Minister Modi had said.

India has a cumulative FDI with the Nordic countries of over over USD 3 billion (April 2000- March 2021) and the overall trade for 2020-21 stands at USD $5 billion.

After the Summit, Prime Minister Modi will fly to Paris to meet the recently re-elected President of France, Emmanuel Macron. During the ongoing tour, the Indian Prime Minister met his counterparts from Denmark and Germany to discuss bilateral issues apart from meeting the business leaders from both countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the Indian diaspora in Copenhagen and Berlin. India signed a total of nine agreements with Denmark and Germany.

(Image: @MEAINDIA/Twitter)