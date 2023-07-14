PM Modi Enjoys Lunch Hosted By President Of France's National Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet

Following his presence as the guest of honour at the Bastille Day parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues his visit to France with a lunch hosted by the President of France's National Assembly, Yaël Braun-Pivet. The luncheon serves as a platform for discussions and further strengthening the ties between the two nations.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to the French National Assembly marks an important milestone in the diplomatic engagements between India and France. The National Assembly, as the lower house of the French Parliament plays an important role in shaping laws and overseeing the government, which makes it a vital institution in the French political system.

🇫🇷 Le #14Juillet, nous célébrons l’unité de notre pays, une histoire séculaire et un objectif commun : celui de vivre libres et en paix. Aux Armées qui défilent aujourd’hui et à ceux qui nous protègent au quotidien, nous rendons hommage. pic.twitter.com/l3GxlSSd7y — Yaël Braun-Pivet (@YaelBRAUNPIVET) July 14, 2023

Both the leaders discussed issues related to Parliamentary cooperation between the two countries and the areas of bilateral ties including trade, economy, technology, culture and environment. The two leaders highlighted shared values of democracy, liberty, equality and fraternity between the two countries. "French side expressed admiration for vast electoral process in India," said the MEA in a statement.

Here is what you need to know

During the lunch, PM Modi and Braun-Pivet are expected to discuss a range of bilateral issues and areas of cooperation, emphasizing the strategic partnership between India and France. These talks reflect the shared commitment of both nations to deepening ties and advancing mutual interests.

Following the lunch, Prime Minister Modi will lead bilateral talks with French officials, further strengthening the relationship between the two countries. The discussions are expected to cover various domains, including trade, defense, climate change, and cultural exchanges. The outcomes of these talks have the potential to shape the future trajectory of India-France relations.

In addition to the bilateral talks, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to participate in a CEO forum, where he will meet with chief executives of different companies. This forum serves as a platform for fostering business and economic partnerships, promoting investments, and exploring avenues for collaboration between Indian and French industries. Later in the evening, a grand banquet will be held at the iconic Louvre. The banquet will be an opportunity to celebrate the longstanding partnership between India and France.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to the National Assembly, along with the subsequent engagements, underlines the significance of the Indo-French relationship. The visit serves as a testament to the commitment of both nations in expanding cooperation across various sectors and deepening the bonds of friendship. As the luncheon concludes, Prime Minister Modi's discussions and engagements throughout the day will contribute to the strategic partnership and pave the way for enhanced collaboration between India and France.