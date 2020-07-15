PM Modi Extends heart-warming greetings To French President On Bastille Day

On July 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heart-warming greetings to French President Emmanuel Macron on the occasion of France’s annual Bastille Day. PM Modi took to his official Twitter handle to congratulate the people of France and PM Macron as the country marked its most important national holiday considered symbolic in the history of the French revolution. While PM Modi extended a warm wish for ‘Fête Nationale’, he hailed India and France’s relationship, saying, India was deeply committed to strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership with France.

"Felicitations to my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron and the friendly people of France on the occasion of Bastille Day! We are committed to further strengthening India's important strategic partnership with France, and expanding our cooperation," the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter, commemorating the storming of Bastille prison in 1789. As France celebrated the bank holiday with the famous 14 July military parade, 'Défilé Militaire', marked by the display of firework and a parade, PM Modi acknowledged France’s firm resolute in the face of worst crisis and lauded the ever long friendship between the two nations.

Honouring medics and frontline workers

As France marked more than a 100 year of its historic national day, several world leaders congratulated President Emmanuel Macron on social media pledging support for the European Nation and sending greetings on the holiday festivity. Meanwhile, France’s Bastille Day ceremonies on July 14 witnessed the healthcare workers in their white coats who replaced uniformed soldiers at the grandiose military parade held in Paris. France marked the occasion by honouring the medics and frontline workers and other heroes of the pandemic who succumbed to the deadly COVID-19 disease in line of service. Thousands gathered to pay national homage to the victims of coronavirus pandemic, as on July 14, the world recorded more than 13 million cases globally.

