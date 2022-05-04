PM Modi Felicitates Queen Of Denmark On Golden Jubilee Of Her Reign In Copenhagen

As a part of his three-day Europe trip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met with the Queen of the Kingdom of Denmark, Margrethe II at the historical Amalienborg palace in Copenhagen. PM was greeted with a warm welcome by the Queen following which PM Modi felicitated Her Majesty on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of her reign, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed through a Twitter post. Concluding his second day's visit to Europe, PM Modi was also scheduled to attend a private dinner hosted by the Queen and her family.

According to MEA, PM Modi discussed the increasing momentum in India-Denmark relations over the years. He also highlighted the Green Strategic Partnership between the two nations that build on the existing agreement of the Joint Commission for Cooperation and consolidate ambitious goals within the climate agenda. India and Denmark have agreed to elevate mutual benefits under the partnership, furthering bilateral relations, economic ties, green growth, and addressing global challenges and opportunities. PM Modi then met with the Danish Royal Family and lauded their role in addressing social issues, MEA said.

The aforementioned meeting came after PM Modi addressed a joint press conference with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen. The leaders discussed the burgeoning Russian war in Ukraine and the security situation in Europe. They also deliberated on regional and bilateral relations between the nations and inked seven agreements. In Denmark, PM Modi also engaged with the Indian diaspora, briefly interacting with them and sharing a light moment playing a dhol.

PM Modi takes an apparent dig at Congress in Denmark

Addressing the Indian community in Denmark, PM Modi gave a befitting reply to the Opposition who doubted his 'Digital India' campaign. PM Modi noted that under the initiative data consumption has increased manifold in India in the last five years. "When I had spoken of Digital India, people had raised all kinds of questions. I'd like to say that 5-6 years back, we were one of the most backward nations in terms of per capita data consumption, but today, the situation has changed...Today, India is a big digital-global power," he said. As a part of his Europe visit, PM Modi was earlier in Germany where he met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

