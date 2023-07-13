Last Updated:

WATCH: PM Modi Greets Indian Diaspora In France As Chants Of 'Vande Mataram' Fill Paris Streets

The Indian diaspora greeted PM Narendra Modi with great enthusiasm and gave him a rousing welcome as chants of 'Vande Mataram' filled the streets of Paris.

Europe
 
| Written By
Digital Desk

PM Modi interacts with the Indian diaspora on the streets of Paris | Image: ANI/Screengrab


The Indian diaspora greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with pomp and grandeur as he landed at the Paris Orly airport in France for a two-day official visit on the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. In a special gesture, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne received Modi at the airport. He was given a guard of honour at the airport and the national anthem of both countries were played.

Chants of 'Vande Mataram', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Modi hai to Mumkin Hai' filled Paris as members of the Indian diaspora lined along the streets with miniature Indian tricolours and waved them to welcome PM Modi. "We were in tears when we saw him (PM Modi)," said a member of the Indian Diaspora after meeting the Indian PM.

Meanwhile, PM Modi greeted the Indian diaspora.

Watch as a member of the Indian diaspora sings a song:

PM Modi to hold talks with Macron

PM Modi will hold wide-ranging talks with President Emmanuel Macron and join him for the French National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour on the Bastille Day Parade.  Ahead of his departure, Modi expressed confidence that his visit will provide a new impetus to the bilateral strategic partnership.

Expansion of bilateral defence ties is expected to be a key focus of Prime Minister Modi's talks with Macron.

"I look forward to meeting President Macron and holding wide-ranging discussions on taking forward this longstanding and time-tested partnership over the next 25 years," Modi said in his departure statement.

"We also work together on regional and global issues," he added.

READ | Deeply concerned about impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict on Global South, says PM Modi
READ | PM Modi says India-France ties influencing course of Indo-Pacific region via vision SAGAR
READ | PM Modi reveals why his France visit is 'special' ahead of meeting with Emmanuel Macron
READ | PM Modi hails India as 'strong shoulder' for Global South, pitches for UNSC permanent seat
READ | PM Modi lands in Paris for historic visit, India-France military ties to take centre stage
First Published:
COMMENT