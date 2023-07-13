The Indian diaspora greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with pomp and grandeur as he landed at the Paris Orly airport in France for a two-day official visit on the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. In a special gesture, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne received Modi at the airport. He was given a guard of honour at the airport and the national anthem of both countries were played.

Chants of 'Vande Mataram', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Modi hai to Mumkin Hai' filled Paris as members of the Indian diaspora lined along the streets with miniature Indian tricolours and waved them to welcome PM Modi. "We were in tears when we saw him (PM Modi)," said a member of the Indian Diaspora after meeting the Indian PM.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi greets members of the Indian diaspora who have gathered in Paris to welcome him. pic.twitter.com/pg6lYMcxEv — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

PM Modi will address an Indian Community event at the iconic La Seine Musicale at around 11 PM IST today. pic.twitter.com/w7EcQfb7oe — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

Meanwhile, PM Modi greeted the Indian diaspora.

PM Modi will address an Indian Community event at the iconic La Seine Musicale at around 11 PM IST today. pic.twitter.com/48A8tsjY6k — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

Watch as a member of the Indian diaspora sings a song:

#WATCH | France: A woman of the Indian diaspora dedicates a song to PM Narendra Modi after he met them in Paris pic.twitter.com/hY4QpKjITO — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

PM Modi to hold talks with Macron

PM Modi will hold wide-ranging talks with President Emmanuel Macron and join him for the French National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour on the Bastille Day Parade. Ahead of his departure, Modi expressed confidence that his visit will provide a new impetus to the bilateral strategic partnership.

Expansion of bilateral defence ties is expected to be a key focus of Prime Minister Modi's talks with Macron.

"I look forward to meeting President Macron and holding wide-ranging discussions on taking forward this longstanding and time-tested partnership over the next 25 years," Modi said in his departure statement.

"We also work together on regional and global issues," he added.