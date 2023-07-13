PM Modi Hails Indian Diaspora For Their Diligence After Receiving Warm Welcome In France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in France for a two-day visit, expressed his admiration for the Indian diaspora living in the country. PM Modi took to Twitter to convey his appreciation as he wrote: "A warm welcome from the Indian diaspora in Paris! Around the world, our Diaspora has carved out a place for itself and is admired for its diligence and hardworking nature."

Un accueil chaleureux de la diaspora indienne à Paris ! Partout dans le monde, notre diaspora s'est fait une place et est admirée pour sa diligence et pour son aspect travailleur.

The Indian diaspora holds a significant presence in France, and PM Modi's remarks highlight the contributions made by the community in various fields. As he begins his official visit, PM Modi is set to participate in the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris as the Guest of Honour.

Why is this visit special?

Before departing for France, PM Modi shared his excitement about the trip, stating, "This visit is particularly special as I will join President Macron for the French National Day, or Bastille Day celebrations in Paris as the Guest of Honour. An Indian tri-services contingent will be part of the Bastille Day Parade, while Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past on the occasion."

The visit holds additional significance as it marks the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between India and France. The two nations have collaborated closely across various domains, including defense, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education, culture, and people-to-people ties. PM Modi expressed his eagerness to meet President Macron and engage in comprehensive discussions to further strengthen this longstanding partnership for the next 25 years.

During his visit, PM Modi will also have the opportunity to interact with the French leadership, including Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne, President of the Senate Gérard Larcher, and President of the National Assembly Yael Braun-Pivet. PM Modi will also meet with leading CEOs from both countries, and prominent French personalities. PM Modi's visit to France holds the promise of injecting fresh impetus into the strategic partnership between India and France, further enhancing collaboration on regional and global issues.