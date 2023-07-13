PM Modi In France: Indian Army's Rajputana Rifles Proudly Performs At La Seine Musicale

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kicked off his two-day trip to France, the Indian Army's Rajputana Rifles band performed at the La Seine Musicale in Paris. He held delegation-level talks with French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne in Paris and was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport.

Upon his arrival, he was greeted by the Indian diaspora with full enthusiasm. President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher also met PM Modi at the Senate building and the Indian PM will attend the French National Day with President Emmanuel Macron on July 14.

Before taking the flight to France, PM Modi in a statement said that he was looking forward to meeting French President Emmanuel Macron, and holding talks regarding various issues and the partnership between both countries.

A look at PM's France schedule

An official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office stated, "I look forward to meeting President Macron and holding wide-ranging discussions on taking forward this longstanding and time-tested partnership over the next 25 years. I have had the opportunity to meet President Macron several times since my last Official Visit to France in 2022, most recently in Hiroshima, Japan in May 2023 during the G-7 Summit.”

PM Modi also noted that an Indian tri-services contingent will be taking part in the Bastille Day Parade. Also, the Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past on the occasion.

He said, "This visit is particularly special as I will join President Macron for the French National Day, or Bastille Day celebrations in Paris as the Guest of Honour. An Indian tri-services contingent will be part of the Bastille Day Parade, while Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past on the occasion.”