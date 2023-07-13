PM Modi In France LIVE: 'Bond With France Is Getting Deeper & Stronger,' Says PM At Dinner

Quick links:
Prime Minister Modi is right now attending a banquet dinner at Louvre. It is 9:40 PM in Paris right now. After midnight, PM Modi will head towards UAE, along with the Indian delegation.
Prime Minister concludes his address to the guests at the dinner by raising a toast to Indo-French relationship.
French President Emmanuel Macron has stopped speaking. PM Modi is now speaking at the banquet dinner. "Our bond with France is getting deeper and stronger," PM Modi said. "We have set up an edifice for the next 25 years of our partnership," he added.
"India and France are now working together on the roadmap for next 25 years," he continued. PM went on to add that people of France and India have always encouraged each other.
"I congratulate the people of France on Bastille Day. It was a matter of happiness and pride for me to celebrate Bastille Day with the people of France. French President Emmanuel Macron conferred me with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour. It is a matter of pride and honour for the 140 crore people of India. I thank French President Emmanuel Macron and French First Lady Brigitte Macron for this honour," the PM said.
French President Emmanuel Macron is addressing guests at the banquet dinner. He is speaking in French and a transcript of his speech in English isn't available as of now. Meanwhile, PM Modi has tweeted "friends forever!"
According to Ministry of External Affairs' spokesperson, "PM highlighted India’s mission-mode reform journey and various initiatives undertaken to boost business environment such as implementation of GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and PLI scheme. PM also spoke about the strides being made by India in renewables, startup, IT, digital payments infrastructure, pharma among others. PM invited the CEOs to take advantage of India’s growth story and invest in India."
PM Modi has arrived at the Louvre for the banquet dinner. He was received by French President Emmanuel Macron and French First Lady Brigitte Macron.
During the press conference on PM Modi's visit to France, Foreign Secretary Kwatra said that "In today's discussions between the two leaders (PM Modi-President Macron), there is a very clear understanding and appreciation of each other's position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. PM Modi has been perhaps the strongest advocate of resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict through dialogue on diplomacy... So when the two leaders meet, like they met earlier today and yesterday also they discussed at length what the current status is of the Russia Ukraine conflict".
He added that "they also discussed what the impact of this conflict is on the developing countries, the challenges, the exacerbating challenges of food security, the growing uncertainty that it creates for the energy security rapid increase in fertilizer security challenges which can translate into food security challenges tomorrow. So all these things came up for comprehensive conversation between the two leaders and they shared their perspective".
India's Ministry of External Affairs has published a list, which details the outcomes of PM Modi's visit to France. Have a look at it here -
French President Emmanuel Macron clicked a selfie with PM Modi to celebrate Indo-French partnership.
Long live the French-Indian friendship!
India's Ministry of External Affairs is conducting a press conference on PM Modi's visit to France. "It has been a historic visit," Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said. "Two days of intense engagement," he added. "We have completed 25 years of strategic partnership and built an edifice for the next 25 years," he continued.
You can watch the full press conference here -
PM Modi gifted a Marble Inlay Work Table to Élisabeth Borne, the Prime Minister of France
'Marble Inlay Work' is one of the most attractive art works done on marble, using semi-precious stones. The base marble is found in Makrana, a town in Rajasthan, famous for high quality marble. The semi-precious stones used on it are procured from different parts of Rajasthan and other cities of India.
He gifted a Kashmiri carpet to Yaël Braun-Pivet, President of French National Assembly. Kashmiri carpets have long been renowned as masterpieces of artistry and craftsmanship. Their worldwide fame stems from the rich artistic tradition, skilled craftsmanship, and exceptional quality that define these exquisite creations. The intricate designs, meticulous detailing, and cultural significance of Kashmiri carpets have captured the imagination of art connoisseurs and interior enthusiasts across the globe.
The history of carpet weaving in Kashmir stretches back centuries, rooted in the region's rich artistic tradition. The art of carpet making is deeply ingrained in the cultural heritage of Kashmir, and each carpet tells a story of the skilled hands that have carefully crafted it over generations. Passed down from master weavers to their descendants, this tradition has evolved into a symbol of pride for the Kashmiri people.
One of the defining features of Kashmiri carpets is their intricate designs and patterns. Each carpet is a labor of love, reflecting the diverse influences and cultural amalgamation of the region. Traditional motifs, such as the famous paisley (boteh) pattern, floral designs, and geometric shapes, adorn the carpets, creating a harmonious symphony of colors and textures. The designs often draw inspiration from the beautiful landscapes, flora, and fauna of Kashmir, lending a unique identity to each piece.
In recent years, efforts have been made to preserve the craft of Kashmiri carpet weaving and support the livelihoods of artisans. Various organizations and government initiatives have been launched to provide training, financial support, and marketing platforms to sustain this precious cultural legacy.
PM gifted sandalwood hand carved Elephant Ambavari to Gerard Larcher, President of French Senate. The decorative elephant figure is made of pure sandalwood. These exquisite figurines, meticulously carved from fragrant sandalwood, capture the grace and majesty of these magnificent creatures.
PM Narendra Modi gifted Pochampally Ikat in Sandalwood Box to France's First Lady Brigitte Macron.
Pochampally silk ikat fabric, hailing from the town of Pochampally in Telangana, India, is a mesmerizing testament to India's rich textile heritage. Renowned for its intricate designs and vibrant colors, Pochampally silk ikat saree encapsulates the beauty, craftsmanship, and cultural heritage of India, making it a true treasure in the world of textiles.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a sandalwood Sitar to French President Emmanuel Macron. The Sitar is made out of pure sandalwood, which is quite rare. Sandalwood carving is an ancient art and represents the best of Indian craftmanship.
PM Modi and Emmanuel Macron are now participating in the India-France CEO forum. "I congratulate you on Bastille Day. This year we are celebrating 25 years of our strategic partnership. Business leaders like you have contributed immensely to this partnership," PM Modi said to the CEOs. You can watch the complete address here -
PM Modi has concluded his statement now. "I am grateful for your hospitality," PM Modi said to Macron whilst concluding his statement.
Both leaders are now leading the bilateral talks.
"Defence ties have always been the basic foundation of our relations. This is a symbol of the deep trust between the two nations. France is an important partner in Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat...Be it submarines or Indian Naval ships, together we want to fulfill not just ours but also the requirements of other friendly countries," PM Modi said.
PM Modi also touched upon the issue of terrorism in his statement to the press. He said that India and France stand together to combat it.
"I welcome the long-term agreement between Indian Oil and France's Total company to export Liquefied natural gas (LNG), it will help in achieving our target of clean energy transition," PM Modi said during the press address.
"India is delighted with the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3," PM Modi said during his statement. "It is a big achievement for India," he added.
French President Emmanuel Macron concluded his statement by thanking Indian Armed Forces for taking part in the Bastille Day parade.
PM Modi began his address by thanking Macron for inviting him. He said that Paris is a beautiful city.
"We see France as a natural partner in India's developmental journey. We are celebrating 25 years of our strategic partnership. We are making a roadmap for the next 25 years on the basis of the strong foundation of the previous 25 years. People of India have taken the resolve to make ourselves a developed nation. In this journey, we see France as a natural partner," PM Modi said.
He added that "France's National Day is the symbol of 'liberty, equality and fraternity' for the world". Speaking about the Indo-Pacific region, PM Modi said that "we will be holding a discussion on Indo-Pacific initiative". He talked about the importance of stability in the region.
Macron is talking about fighting challenges together. Earlier, he said it was delightful to see the Punjab Regiment marching in Paris, on the occasion of Bastille Day. "Very proud of the Punjab Regiment," Macron said. Macron also talked about cooperation in defence and security.
He said that India and France are working together for peace. Macron also touched upn visa regulations. "We will work on our visa policies so that more students from India can study in France," he said. Macron also said that he wants to see more French students going to India. "By 2030, we want to send 30,000 French students there (to India)," he said.
PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron are addressing the press now. Macron, whilst speaking, evoked the memory of Indian soldiers who laid down their life in the 1st World War.
PM Modi is receiving a ceremonial wlecome at the Elysee Palace. Elysee is the offical home of French President. Bilateral talks between India and France will begin shortly.
PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron will make a joint statement ahead of their official meeting at the Elysee Palace.
Leena Nair, the CEO of Chanel, after meeting with PM Modi said that "I see that our Prime Minister is really interested in ensuring that India is an investment hub for everyone. He wants to make it easy for businesses to continue to build bonds with India, invest in India".
