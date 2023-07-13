PM Modi In France LIVE: 'Bond With France Is Getting Deeper & Stronger,' Says PM At Dinner

PM Modi gifted a Marble Inlay Work Table to Élisabeth Borne, the Prime Minister of France

'Marble Inlay Work' is one of the most attractive art works done on marble, using semi-precious stones. The base marble is found in Makrana, a town in Rajasthan, famous for high quality marble. The semi-precious stones used on it are procured from different parts of Rajasthan and other cities of India.

He gifted a Kashmiri carpet to Yaël Braun-Pivet, President of French National Assembly. Kashmiri carpets have long been renowned as masterpieces of artistry and craftsmanship. Their worldwide fame stems from the rich artistic tradition, skilled craftsmanship, and exceptional quality that define these exquisite creations. The intricate designs, meticulous detailing, and cultural significance of Kashmiri carpets have captured the imagination of art connoisseurs and interior enthusiasts across the globe.

The history of carpet weaving in Kashmir stretches back centuries, rooted in the region's rich artistic tradition. The art of carpet making is deeply ingrained in the cultural heritage of Kashmir, and each carpet tells a story of the skilled hands that have carefully crafted it over generations. Passed down from master weavers to their descendants, this tradition has evolved into a symbol of pride for the Kashmiri people.

One of the defining features of Kashmiri carpets is their intricate designs and patterns. Each carpet is a labor of love, reflecting the diverse influences and cultural amalgamation of the region. Traditional motifs, such as the famous paisley (boteh) pattern, floral designs, and geometric shapes, adorn the carpets, creating a harmonious symphony of colors and textures. The designs often draw inspiration from the beautiful landscapes, flora, and fauna of Kashmir, lending a unique identity to each piece.

In recent years, efforts have been made to preserve the craft of Kashmiri carpet weaving and support the livelihoods of artisans. Various organizations and government initiatives have been launched to provide training, financial support, and marketing platforms to sustain this precious cultural legacy.

PM gifted sandalwood hand carved Elephant Ambavari to Gerard Larcher, President of French Senate. The decorative elephant figure is made of pure sandalwood. These exquisite figurines, meticulously carved from fragrant sandalwood, capture the grace and majesty of these magnificent creatures.