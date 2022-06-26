PM Modi Interacts With Indian Diaspora In Germany; 'India Is Mother Of Democracy'

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Germany as a part of a two-day visit wherein he is slated to attend the Group of Seven (G7) Summit under the German Presidency on June 26-27, he interacted with the Indian diaspora in Munich on Sunday. Earlier, the PM was given a rousing welcome by the Indian diaspora from across Europe at the iconic Audi Dome. Before PM Modi's address, the event started with Indian cultural performances by the people of Indian origin.

Exhilarating atmosphere in Munich! Addressing a community programme. https://t.co/SzXiRPvRR8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 26, 2022

Receiving a grand response, PM Modi addressed the Indian diaspora, and said, "Those who must be watching this in India must be feeling so proud. Today is 26th June, the democracy that's in the DNA of every Indian. 47 years back, some tried to ruin this democracy (a reference to the emergency imposed by ex-PM Indira Gandhi). Emergency is a black spot on the vibrant history of India's democracy. India is proud of its democracy, irrespective of the part of the world we live in."

"India has shown that there is such diversity in the country. The goals achieved by India are commendable. Now electricity has reached every village. Now every Indian family is connected with the banking system. Every 10 days one unicorn is being made in India. Today in India, on an avg more than 500 railway coaches are being made. If I keep talking about our achievements, you will reach your dinner time (the crowd cheers). When a country takes the right decision at the right time, its fast development is certain," PM Modi added.

'India has moved from Chalta Hai to Karna Hai'

Stressing on the recent achievements of India, the PM stated, "Earlier, India was a slave. But now. In the 21st century, in industry 4.0, India is meant to lead. 40% of digital transactions are happening in India. India is one of those countries where data is the cheapest. On the COWIN portal during the COVID-19 pandemic, 110 crore registrations have been done. 12-15 lakh train tickets are being booked online. Drone tech is being used."

He added, "You will be surprised to know, that with the help of drones, fertilizers are also used. Today, India has come out of - 'Hota hai, chalta hai , aise hi chalega' - mindset. Today's India follows- 'Karna hai , karna hi hai, aur samay pe karna hai'. Today we are breaking old records and are making new ones. In 2016, we had put an ambitious target of 10% ethanol blending in petrol. We achieved this five months before the target."

'World is looking at India with hope & confidence'

While hailing India's COVID vaccination drive, Prime Minister Modi asserted, "Now that I am talking to you, COVID vaccines have crossed 1.96 billion number. Today, 90 per cent of adults in India have received both doses of the vaccine. 95 per cent of adults are those who have taken at least one dose. This is same the India, where some people were saying that it will take 10-15 years to vaccinate the 1.25 billion population. India is now ready, ready, impatient. India is impatient, for progress, for development. India is impatient for its dreams, for the fulfilment of its dreams. The courage of every Indian is the biggest strength of India."

"In India, there has been a 55% rise in the production of cotton and handloom products. Last year we did the highest export so far. This is proof that on one hand, our manufacturers are ready for new opportunities, while the world is also looking at us with hope and confidence," he added.

'India's roadmap for next 25 years ready'

Speaking about India's futuristic approach toward development, PM Modi further said, "Today, climate change is not just an issue of government policies. Today, the youth is investing in EV and pro-climate tech. Sustainable climate practices are becoming a part of the lives of ordinary people of India today. Today cleanliness is becoming a habit and keeping the country clean is considered as one's responsibility. India is currently celebrating "Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav". The roadmap for both the next 5 years and the next 25 years is also ready. Now India is not one of those who cries at the global challenges. In fact, India is now giving a benefitting response to challenges."

Talking about the Centre 'Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan', PM Modi added, "Today cleanliness is becoming a lifestyle in India. The people of India, the youth of India are considering it their duty to keep the country clean. Today the people of India are confident that their money is honestly. Feeling for the country, corruption is not getting paid. That's why tax compliance is increasing rapidly in the country."

PM Modi visits Germany

During the first day of his visit, PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez and also meet the Minister-President of Bavaria, Germany's largest state by land area. On June 27, PM Modi will attend the G7 summit and will also hold bilateral talks with the US, France, UK, Japan and Germany on the sideline of the G7 summit.

G7 Summit

The G7 summit is taking place under the German Presidency at Germany's Schloss Elmau. It is significant to mention that the G7 grouping includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union, however, the host country (the one who holds the presidency) can invite other countries in the summit as well. So, apart from India, Germany has also invited Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa to strengthen international collaboration on important issues.

Notably, the agendas of this G7 summit on which the states are likely to have discussion are the ongoing Ukraine conflict, Global energy crisis, Global food crisis, Security in the Indo-Pacific region, Countering Beijing and Counter-terrorism.