PM Modi Lauds India, France Strategic Partnership For Tackling Challenges Of 21st Century

"Whenever I hear chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', it makes me feel like I am in my homeland," said Prime Minister Modi after La Seine Musicale hall in Paris reverberated with the chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' upon his arrival. Addressing the Indian community, he said that "the national anthem of France says 'Lets March' and in India also we follow the rule of 'Charaevati -Charaevati'."

"We Indians create a little India wherever we go. I have visited France several times but this time my visit is special. Tomorrow is France's National Day. I congratulate the people of France. I thank the people of France for inviting me. Today, French PM received me at the airport and tomorrow I will attend the National Day parade with my friend Emmanuel Macron. This is a reflection of the unbreakable friendship between India and France. It commemorates India - France 25 years of strategic relationship," said PM Modi at the La Seine Musical in Paris.

"This year India will be hosting the G-20 Presidency. India's efforts for climate change, global warming and other challenges are being admired by everyone. India's philosophy is 'Vasudhev Kutumbhakam i.e. the whole world is our family. Our people-to-people connect is strengthening the India-France relationship," said PM Modi

Speaking about strategic partnership between India and France, PM Modi said, "India and France are tackling many challenges of the 21st century. Therefore, at this crucial time, the importance of the strategic partnership between our countries has increased even more. France's football player popularity can be witnessed in India. Kylian Mbappe is popular in India more than in France."

PM Modi arrives in Paris

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a red-carpet welcome as he arrived in Paris on a two-day visit during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with President Emmanuel Macron and join him for the French National Day celebrations on July 14 as the Guest of Honour. "Landed in Paris. Looking forward to boosting India-France cooperation during this visit. My various programmes today include an interaction with the Indian community later in the evening," PM Modi tweeted soon after his arrival in Paris

In a special gesture, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne received PM Modi at the airport. He was given a guard of honour at the airport and the national anthem of both countries were played. From Paris, the Ptrime Minister will travel to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for an official visit on July 15.