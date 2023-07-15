PM Modi, Macron Interact With Business Leaders At Indo-France CEO Forum; Details Inside

In a brief remark at the CEO forum, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked business leaders from different sections for their contribution in strengthening India-France ties. After giving a Joint Press conference on Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron and PM Modi attended the CEO forum, where leaders from different sectors of the economy came together to ideate how to solidify the ties between the two nations. The forum was organised on the sidelines of his two-day official visit to France.

“I congratulate you on Bastille Day. This year we are celebrating 25 years of our strategic partnership. Business leaders like you have contributed immensely to this partnership,” PM Modi said in his opening address at the India-France CEO Forum in Paris. “Today we are excited to listen to your exciting and positive plans. I hope together we can boost the ties between the two nations and I assure you that both of us (PM Modi and Macron) will support you in this endeavour,” he added.

PM also spoke about the strides being made by India in renewables, startup, IT, digital payments infrastructure, pharma among others. PM invited the CEOs to take advantage of India’s growth story and invest in India.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron lauded the efforts of business leaders to boost the ties between the two nations and acknowledged their future potential.

President @EmmanuelMacron and I met top CEOs to discuss ways to diversify business cooperation. I highlighted the reforms in India and urged entrepreneurs to harness the many opportunities our nation offers. pic.twitter.com/tYvOuUdfW2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023

Session de clôture du Forum économique franco-indien. pic.twitter.com/O9ZK9KWrmr — Élysée (@Elysee) July 14, 2023

India and France celebrating 25 years of glorious ties

PM Modi is visiting the country to commemorate the 25-year anniversary of the ties between the two nations. “We are celebrating 25 years of our strategic partnership. We are making a roadmap for the next 25 years on the basis of the strong foundation of the previous 25 years. Bold and ambitious goals are being set for this. The people of India have taken the resolve to make ourselves a developed nation. In this journey, we see France as a natural partner,” PM Modi asserted at the joint press conference with French President Macron.

On Friday, PM Modi became the second Indian PM to be the guest of honour at the glorious Bastille Day Parade. To commemorate the visit of the Indian Prime Minister, the patriotic song ‘Saare Jahan se acha’ was also played at the event. The Indian military contingent marched to the beats of the patriotic song. The Punjab Regiment led the march which was followed by the Indian Navy. Meanwhile, the Rafael fighters of the Indian Air Force showcased their might at the glorious flypast. At the joint press conference, Macron lauded the participation of the Punjab regiment at the parade. “In the year when we are celebrating the 25 years of India-US relations, I was proud to see the Punjab Regiment here in the heart of Paris (at the Bastille Day Parade),” he said at the press conference. “We are moving ahead on the basis of this historic trust. Together we can find solutions to the global crises,” he added.