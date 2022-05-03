Last Updated:

PM Modi Meets Danish Counterpart Mette Frederiksen In Copenhagen; Discusses Bilateral Ties

PM Narendra Modi & Danish PM Mette Frederiksen hold a conversation at the latter's residence in Denmark's Copenhagen to boost the bilateral relationship.

| Written By
Astha Singh

ANI


Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen on the second leg of his three nations' tour in Europe. This is Prime Minister Modi's first-ever visit to Denmark. The Prime Minister's office tweeted and informed that both the leaders held a conversation at the Danish PM's Copenhagen residence and discussed a wide range of issues in order to boost the India-Denmark friendship and bilateral relationships. PM Modi also took a private tour of the residence of the Danish counterpart's residence. The Prime Minister left for Denmark on Tuesday shortly after concluding his Berlin visit.  

It is pertinent to mention that a Green Strategic Partnership' was established during a virtual summit in September 2020. Later in October 2021, this partnership was transformed into a result-oriented five-year action plan during PM Frederiksen's India visit. The Danish PM was the first Foreign Leader to visit India post the COVID-19 pandemic. 

PM Modi meets Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen

PM Modi takes a tour of the Danish PM's residence 

Danish PM welcomes PM Modi

PM Modi thanked Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen on May 3 for the warm reception in Denmark. "Landed in Copenhagen. I am very grateful to PM Frederiksen for the warm welcome. This visit will go a long way in further cementing India-Denmark ties," tweeted PM Modi.

PM Modi's Denmark Itinerary  

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted a video and gave a detailed itinerary of the Prime Minister's schedule in Denmark ahead of his arrival. He said, "As a very special gesture, honourable Prime Minster Of Denmark arrived at the airport to receive PM Modi. Behind me, there is a very enthusiastic band of Indian culture and music. We are waiting for the Prime Minister to alight and he has a packed agenda for the day. Directly from the airport, he is going to the official residence of the Danish PM. Later on in the day, he has engagements with the business community and thereafter with the Indian community followed by his meeting with Queen Margrethe II.

  • 14:10- PM Modi Arrives in Copehangen
  • 14:40- PM Modi arrives at the official Residence of the Prime Minister of Denmark
  • 14:40 to15:45- Bilateral Meet at Danish PM's offical residence
  • 15:45 to 16:10- Press Statement in Amalienborg 
  • 17:30 to 18:15-  Business Roundtable at CDI Headquarters
  • 20:00 to 20:50- Community Interaction Venue- (Auditorium Bella Centre)
  • 23:10- Arrival At Amalienborg Palace
  • 23:10 to 1:30 AM-  Official Dinner Hosted By Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II at Christan Nine, Amalienborg Palace

Image: ANI

