PM Modi Meets Danish Counterpart Mette Frederiksen In Copenhagen; Discusses Bilateral Ties

Quick links:
ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen on the second leg of his three nations' tour in Europe. This is Prime Minister Modi's first-ever visit to Denmark. The Prime Minister's office tweeted and informed that both the leaders held a conversation at the Danish PM's Copenhagen residence and discussed a wide range of issues in order to boost the India-Denmark friendship and bilateral relationships. PM Modi also took a private tour of the residence of the Danish counterpart's residence. The Prime Minister left for Denmark on Tuesday shortly after concluding his Berlin visit.
It is pertinent to mention that a Green Strategic Partnership' was established during a virtual summit in September 2020. Later in October 2021, this partnership was transformed into a result-oriented five-year action plan during PM Frederiksen's India visit. The Danish PM was the first Foreign Leader to visit India post the COVID-19 pandemic.
Conversations in Copenhagen aimed at boosting 🇮🇳 🇩🇰 friendship.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 3, 2022
PM Frederiksen welcomed PM @narendramodi at Marienborg. @Statsmin pic.twitter.com/stQYhmtoEk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a private tour of the residence of Danish PM Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen; the Danish PM also accompanies him.— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2022
(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/KXmbPGZSEb
PM Modi thanked Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen on May 3 for the warm reception in Denmark. "Landed in Copenhagen. I am very grateful to PM Frederiksen for the warm welcome. This visit will go a long way in further cementing India-Denmark ties," tweeted PM Modi.
Landed in Copenhagen. I am very grateful to PM Frederiksen for the warm welcome. This visit will go a long way in further cementing India-Denmark ties. @Statsmin pic.twitter.com/0NOQG6X30I— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2022
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted a video and gave a detailed itinerary of the Prime Minister's schedule in Denmark ahead of his arrival. He said, "As a very special gesture, honourable Prime Minster Of Denmark arrived at the airport to receive PM Modi. Behind me, there is a very enthusiastic band of Indian culture and music. We are waiting for the Prime Minister to alight and he has a packed agenda for the day. Directly from the airport, he is going to the official residence of the Danish PM. Later on in the day, he has engagements with the business community and thereafter with the Indian community followed by his meeting with Queen Margrethe II.
Hello, Copenhagen!— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 3, 2022
An extensive day of engagements awaits the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/vfPjjYyt2d