PM Modi Meets Danish Counterpart Mette Frederiksen In Copenhagen; Discusses Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen on the second leg of his three nations' tour in Europe. This is Prime Minister Modi's first-ever visit to Denmark. The Prime Minister's office tweeted and informed that both the leaders held a conversation at the Danish PM's Copenhagen residence and discussed a wide range of issues in order to boost the India-Denmark friendship and bilateral relationships. PM Modi also took a private tour of the residence of the Danish counterpart's residence. The Prime Minister left for Denmark on Tuesday shortly after concluding his Berlin visit.

It is pertinent to mention that a Green Strategic Partnership' was established during a virtual summit in September 2020. Later in October 2021, this partnership was transformed into a result-oriented five-year action plan during PM Frederiksen's India visit. The Danish PM was the first Foreign Leader to visit India post the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi meets Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen

Conversations in Copenhagen aimed at boosting 🇮🇳 🇩🇰 friendship.



PM Frederiksen welcomed PM @narendramodi at Marienborg. @Statsmin pic.twitter.com/stQYhmtoEk — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 3, 2022

PM Modi takes a tour of the Danish PM's residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a private tour of the residence of Danish PM Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen; the Danish PM also accompanies him.



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/KXmbPGZSEb — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2022

Danish PM welcomes PM Modi

PM Modi thanked Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen on May 3 for the warm reception in Denmark. "Landed in Copenhagen. I am very grateful to PM Frederiksen for the warm welcome. This visit will go a long way in further cementing India-Denmark ties," tweeted PM Modi.

Landed in Copenhagen. I am very grateful to PM Frederiksen for the warm welcome. This visit will go a long way in further cementing India-Denmark ties. @Statsmin pic.twitter.com/0NOQG6X30I — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2022

PM Modi's Denmark Itinerary

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted a video and gave a detailed itinerary of the Prime Minister's schedule in Denmark ahead of his arrival. He said, "As a very special gesture, honourable Prime Minster Of Denmark arrived at the airport to receive PM Modi. Behind me, there is a very enthusiastic band of Indian culture and music. We are waiting for the Prime Minister to alight and he has a packed agenda for the day. Directly from the airport, he is going to the official residence of the Danish PM. Later on in the day, he has engagements with the business community and thereafter with the Indian community followed by his meeting with Queen Margrethe II.

Hello, Copenhagen!



An extensive day of engagements awaits the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/vfPjjYyt2d — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 3, 2022

14:10 - PM Modi Arrives in Copehangen

- PM Modi Arrives in Copehangen 14:40- PM Modi arrives at the official Residence of the Prime Minister of Denmark

PM Modi arrives at the official Residence of the Prime Minister of Denmark 14:40 to15:45- Bilateral Meet at Danish PM's offical residence

Bilateral Meet at Danish PM's offical residence 15:45 to 16:10- Press Statement in Amalienborg

Press Statement in Amalienborg 17:30 to 18:15- Business Roundtable at CDI Headquarters

Business Roundtable at CDI Headquarters 20:00 to 20:50- Community Interaction Venue- (Auditorium Bella Centre)

Community Interaction Venue- (Auditorium Bella Centre) 23:10- Arrival At Amalienborg Palace

Arrival At Amalienborg Palace 23:10 to 1:30 AM- Official Dinner Hosted By Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II at Christan Nine, Amalienborg Palace

Image: ANI