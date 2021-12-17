PM Modi Meets French Minister; Discuss Bilateral Defence Ties, Indo-Pacific Strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, December 17, met French Defence Minister Florence Parly and discussed global challenges, bilateral defence cooperation, regional security and more. The French Minister sought India's partnership to build a multi-polar order and defend the rule of law in the international system. Defence Minister Florence Parly visited India for a day o strengthen Indo-French strategic and defence ties.

PM Modi took to Twitter to brief on the meet and wrote, "Received French Minister for Armed Forces today and discussed bilateral defence cooperation, regional security, Indo-Pacific and France’s forthcoming Presidency of the EU Council. I reiterated India's commitment to further deepening our Strategic Partnership".

Received French Minister for Armed Forces @florence_parly today and discussed bilateral defence cooperation, regional security, Indo-Pacific and France’s forthcoming Presidency of the EU Council.

I reiterated India's commitment to further deepening our Strategic Partnership.

While Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India, tweeted, "French Minister for the Armed Forces @florence_parly called on Hon'ble PM of India Shri @narendramodi. In a world of growing instability, France sees India as major power & partner to build a multipolar order, defend the rule of law and tackle global challenges".

French Minister for the Armed Forces @florence_parly called on Hon'ble PM of India Shri @narendramodi. In a world of growing instability, France sees India as major power & partner to build a multipolar order, defend the rule of law and tackle global challenges.

French Defence Minister's India visit

Earlier, French Minister held deep talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over maritime security, joint exercises, on-time delivery of Rafale jets, counterterrorism, new 'Make In India' projects. While Rajnath Singh informed that a wide range of bilateral, regional and defence industrial cooperation issues were discussed in the Annual Defence Dialogue.

Further Minister Florence Parly met NSA Ajit Doval and shared views on counterterrorism and the situation in Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, she laid a wreath and paid tribute to India's valiant soldiers at National War Memorial. She further offered her condolences to the Indian Armed Forces and the people of India on CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s untimely demise.

According to the French Embassy, Defence Minister Florence Parly's visit to India highlights France's engagement in the Indo-Pacific and the centrality of India in the French strategy.

The embassy had stated, "It comes in the wake of several major bilateral air, navy, and army exercises this year. Desert Knight 21 in January, Varuna in April, Shakti in November. Minister Parly will stress France and India's joint commitment to answering the challenges of the Indo-Pacific by bringing together friendly powers to defence the rule of law, offering a positive agenda to the countries of the region and rejecting all forms of hegemony".

