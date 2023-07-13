PM Modi Holds 'fruitful' Meetings With French Counterpart, Senate President; Discusses Ways To Bolster Ties

Quick links:
PM Narendra Modi meets French counterpart, Gerard Larcher, President of the French Senate (Image: ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met French Senate President Gerard Larcher here as he began his bilateral engagements to boost India's strategic ties with France.
Modi, who landed here earlier in the day, received a warm welcome upon his arrival at the meeting hall to hold talks with Larcher.
The Prime Minister is here on a two-day visit during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with President Emmanuel Macron and join him for the French National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.
#ModiInFrance | PM Modi meets French Senate President Gérard Larcher; first engagement after landing in Paris— Republic (@republic) July 13, 2023
Tune Into #LIVE - https://t.co/PCxcvgArvw#PMModi #India #France #EmmanuelMacron #PMModiFranceVisit pic.twitter.com/EKcidBsH4f
PM @narendramodi had a productive meeting with Mr. @gerard_larcher, President of @Senat, in Paris.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 13, 2023
They deliberated on a range of issues of mutual interest and agreed to work together to deepen India-France cooperation in a number of areas. pic.twitter.com/DFT1ubjWIL
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi meets French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, in Paris— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023
PM Modi is on a two-day visit to France and will attend the Bastille Day parade in Paris tomorrow as the guest of honour. pic.twitter.com/De9h8cu1MJ
In a special gesture, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne received Prime Minister Modi at the airport. A ceremonial welcome and Guard of honour were accorded to Prime Minister Modi upon his arrival at the airport.
Prime Minister Modi will address the Indian community members later in the evening.
PM @narendramodi held fruitful talks with PM @elisabeth_borne in Paris.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 13, 2023
The leaders reviewed various facets of India-France partnership as well as discussed measures to further strengthen the ties between both the countries. pic.twitter.com/acUnHLfmeW
Ahead of his departure, Modi expressed confidence that his visit will provide a new impetus to the bilateral strategic partnership.
Expansion of bilateral defence ties is expected to be a key focus of Prime Minister Modi's talks with Macron.
